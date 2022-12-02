Irish employers struggling to retain young graduates

44 percent of employers see retention as most critical challenge facing their Early Careers Programmes
Irish employers struggling to retain young graduates

Almost 20% of respondents noted competition around salaries as the biggest challenge they face in relation to their Early Career Programmes.

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 12:08
Emer Walsh

Almost half of all Irish organisations see retention as the most critical challenge facing their early career programmes, with the majority of companies struggling to retain graduates, interns and apprentices.

Figures published today by Aon and HPC showed that 44% of employers across 15 industries reported difficulty in retaining young talent for several reasons, including competition from larger organisations, salary expectations, a lack of career paths, a desire for graduates to travel in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and an unwillingness for some graduates to move internationally.

Out of the organisations surveyed, 80% cited early career programmes as important, with many using pay and rewards to win the race for early career talent.

71% of companies listed salary and total rewards as their greatest financial outlay, followed by formal development offerings (56%) and selection and assessment processes (38%).

Furthermore, almost 20% of respondents noted competition around salaries as the biggest challenge they face in relation to their Early Career Programmes. Despite this, however, one in five respondents have not reviewed their total reward packages, including salary, for early career hires in 2022.

The report also revealed that many companies are using outdated hiring methods, impacting diversity and the quality of their hires, with just 10% of organisations fully integrating the Knowledge Skills and Attitudes they identified as key for success into their psychometric assessments. 

Despite the challenges faced by organisations in hiring and retaining early career talent, the report also reveals that most organisations have yet to embrace the need for change over the coming two years. While 18 percent of organisations are seriously considering change, more than 50 percent of leaders have said they are equivocal about the need to change.

Commenting on the report results, Siobhan Kelly, Director of Human Capital Solutions, Aon Ireland noted early career programmes "as the building blocks of a next generational workforce," saying that that "data tell us that while pay continues to be a key differentiator in retaining early careers talent, it is no longer enough."

"To stand out from competitors in the context of full employment and ever-increasing uncertainty, employers need to first gain a clear understanding of why people are joining their organisation. This includes spending time on understanding and being clear on your Employee Value Proposition. A strong EVP is a key driver of candidate attraction and employee engagement, which in turn drives retention."

More in this section

Events and conferences brought €14m in business tourism to Cork Events and conferences brought €14m in business tourism to Cork
Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance Many insurance customers still believe they will be rewarded for remaining loyal to their insurer
European Central Bank Rates Announcement News Conference Lagarde leads chorus warning inflation must be anchored
<p>Personal spending was also below pre-pandemic levels which has also impacted national businesses as they are operating on higher costs.</p>

Multinationals boosted Ireland's economy last quarter, but inflation continues to cause concern for national firms

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s