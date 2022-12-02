Multinationals boosted Ireland's economy last quarter, but inflation continues to cause concern for national firms

Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a measure of economic growth used for larger corporations, rose by 2.3% last quarter but Gross National Product (GNP), which excludes the profits of multinationals, fell by 2.2%.
Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 11:43
Cáit Caden

Output from multinationals boosted Irelands economy during the last quarter, while business activity from more localised firms contracted as they battle operating challenges including soaring energy costs and inflation.

“While economic activity increased for many sectors across the economy, the overall picture was mixed,” said assistant director general with responsibility for economic statistics, Jennifer Banim.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector grew by 13.6% in Q3 while the domestically focused construction sector expanded by 0.9% compared with the previous quarter.

Arts and entertainment recorded growth of 1.6%, 1.2% in Real Estate, and 0.4% in public administration, education and health.

There were declines in professional, administrative and support activities and finance and insurance in the quarter of 2.5% and 5.2% respectively.

The distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sectors also declined by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Personal spending was also below pre-pandemic levels which has also impacted national businesses as they are operating on higher costs.

Personal spending on goods and services for Q3 was 1.3% below the peak pre-pandemic level of €28.2bn recorded in Q2 2019.

However, personal spending did increase marginally by 0.3% in the quarter.

Multinationals boosted Ireland's economy last quarter, but inflation continues to cause concern for national firms

