Events and conferences brought €14m in business tourism to Cork

More than 40 events brought 9,000 delegates and €14.4m in business tourism income to Cork this year.

The figures were provided at the Cork Conference Ambassador Awards held last night to pay tribute to 68 ambassadors who helped bring the events to the region, which ranged in size from smaller seminars to global summits.

Hosted by the Cork Convention Bureau, there were four overall category winners honoured for their "tireless work and commitment in bringing significant conferences to Cork."

Taking home the Association Conference Award was lecturer and well-known folklorist, Dr Jenny Butler. Working in UCC's Study of Religion Department, Dr Butler brought two individual conferences to the city, the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism 2022 and the 20th European Association for the Study of Religions (EASR) 2022, attracting over 550 attendees.

Liam Maher and Alan Craughwell won the Sporting Conference Award in recognition of bringing the high-profile 2022 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament & Conference to Musgrave Park. The events brought an estimated €1.7m to the local economy, as well as welcoming 1,100 players, 650 volunteers and 25,000 spectators to the city for a week in June, with 28 men’s and women’s teams from 15 nations taking part.

Liam Maher and Alan Craughwell accepting the Sporting Conference Award Pic: Brian Lougheed

Winning the Academic Conference Award were Dr Niall Smith and Elizabeth Carroll Twomey from MTU, who together brought the European Science Engagement Association Annual Meeting (EUSEA) to the University's Bishopstown Campus during the summer.

Lastly, Teagasc Moorepark Research Centre took home the Sector Recognition Award, with the agency being honoured for three large international conferences in Cork city and one online event, attended by over 1,000 delegates.

The Awards were presented by Minister Simon Coveney TD, Minister Michael McGrath TD, the President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack , and Teagasc Director Professor Frank O'Mara.

Pictured at the Cork Conference Ambassador Awards hosted by Cork Convention Bureau at Castlemartyr Resort Pic: Brian Lougheed

According to Failte Ireland, Cork continues to get the greatest share of conferences in Ireland outside of Dublin, representing approximately 20% of the regional value of events. Cork Convention Bureau has confirmed that they already have €3.5 million worth of conference business in the pipeline for the next two years.

However, Manager of Cork Convention Bureau, Evelyn O'Sullivan said multiple events for 2023 were already in the pipeline, and that, "Overall we are in a very good position and Cork continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for business tourism."