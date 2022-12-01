New car registrations down 12% despite strong growth in electric vehicles

New car registrations in Ireland have declined by 12.3% in the past year, figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have shown.

With registrations this year marginally up 0.47% on the same period in 2021, they remain over 10% behind pre-Covid levels.

Despite a 12% decline in new car registrations, electric vehicles have seen strong demand. For the first time in 2022, the eco-friendly alternative was the top-selling engine of the month, outperforming both petrol and diesel cars.

So far this year, 15,591 new electric cars have been registered, an increase of 83% since 2021. In November, 343 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 190 in the same period last year.

With petrol cars making up 30.2% of new registrations, followed by diesel which accounts for 26.8%, electric vehicles, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids combined had the largest market share, making up 41% of new registrations.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) are down 18% this year, despite increasing by 14.6% since November 2021. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) are also down, falling by 8.7% this year and by 31.2% since November 2021.

Used car imports fell by over a quarter since this time last year, declining by 26.6%.

Speaking on November's figures, Deputy Director General of SIMI, Tom Cullen noted rising energy costs and supply issues as key challenges for new car registrations, warning that any further constraints could "hamper the growth of the EV market."

"November new car registrations are down 12.3% on the same month last year, while the new car market remains marginally ahead (0.47%) year to date, it is still over 10% behind 2019 (pre-COVID levels).

"Electric car sales continue to grow strongly with over 15,591 electric cars sold this year and for the first time in 2022, electric vehicles are the top-selling engine type for the month of November.

"The strong performance of the electric vehicle market is down to the vital support of the SEAI grant scheme and incentives encouraging consumers to make the switch to EVs. Any early removal or reduction in supports will only lead to less demand, increased cost to change, restrained consumer confidence, and place Ireland further down the manufactures list in terms of EV supply availability."