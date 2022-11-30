EU aims to cut waste from coffee pods to bottles in new recyclable mandates

EU aims to cut waste from coffee pods to bottles in new recyclable mandates

Measures by the EU Commission seek to decrease packaging waste 5% from 2018 levels by the end of this decade.

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 17:56
John Ainger

The EU Commission is targeting coffee pods, hotel toiletries, and throwaway water bottles with a set of proposals meaning to save space at landfills and reduce carbon-dioxide emissions.

The measures by the Commission seek to decrease packaging waste 5% from 2018 levels by the end of this decade and 15% by the end of next. 

All packaging products would have to be recyclable, and items such as teabags and apple stickers would have to be compostable.

“If we don’t change current trends, the volume of plastic waste could increase by 46% by 2030,” said Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU environment commissioner.

Five per cent may seem small, but the amount of waste — and corresponding emissions — is surging as e-commerce becomes more prevalent and companies search for innovative ways to sell their products. 

The effort could have knock-on effects globally, given the EU is the largest single market.

“It’s world-leading,” said Piotr Barczak, senior policy officer for circular economy and waste at the European Environmental Bureau, a coalition of citizens’ organisations. 

The fastest-increasing stream of waste is packaging waste.” 

The rules would have ramifications for industries ranging from food production to consumer electronics to chemical manufacturing. In the EU, about 40% of plastic and half of paper is used in packaging, and the design often makes reuse or recycling difficult.

Certain sectors — such as the beer industry — will face targets for reusing packaging, according to the regulations. That could lead to bottle shapes being more uniform.

Companies from Nestlé to Carlsberg broadly welcomed the proposals and said that they were already undertaking efforts to reduce waste. 

Brewers of Europe, a trade body for the beer industry, said that they wanted to see proportionate regulation and one that isn’t discriminatory to a particular sector.

The proposals likely will face some opposition from the packaging industry and its customers, who may have to pay more to set up recycling systems or find alternative materials.

Europen, the European Organisation for Packaging and the Environment said any mandates must include incentives for investing in the required infrastructure.

Under the measures, countries would have to set up systems for recycling bottles and cans in which consumers pay extra for the item upfront and then get that money back when it’s returned. The goal is for a 90% collection rate. 

If states can prove they’ve hit that goal through other means, they could be exempted from the new measures. 

- Bloomberg

Read More

New scheme will pay households to return plastic bottles and cans

More in this section

Europe Economy Lower inflation raises hope ECB will slow pace of interest rate hikes
Central African Republic-Cryptocurrency ECB slams Bitcoin as more akin to gambling   
Laws needed to protect ATMs, banking review finds Laws needed to protect ATMs, banking review finds
RecyclingReusingWastelandfillenvironmentPerson: Virginijus SinkeviciusPerson: Piotr BarczakOrganisation: EU CommissionOrganisation: European Environmental BureauOrganisation: Europen
<p>Cyclists near the Bank of England in London. The central bank has estimated that leaving the European Union will cost the UK 3% in permanently lost national output.</p>

Brexit 'partly to blame for record UK inflation'

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s