Banking Review finds it unlikely any new entrants will replace exiting Ulster or KBC

A major review of Irish banking has accepted it is unlikely there will be any new entrants soon to fill the gap created by the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank, and has confirmed the return of bankers' bonuses put in place after the financial crash.
The Retail Banking Review was set up over a year ago by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe amid huge concerns that existing lenders, AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB would further tighten their grip over Irish banking operations.
Mr Donohoe told reporters the loosening of controls over pay and bonuses at the three bailed-out banks was a "difficult" decision but said the controls were affecting recruitment for IT, banking risk, and cyber security jobs at the lenders.
The review recommends lifting the pay and bonus caps for the three lenders and allowing them to offer bonuses of up to €20,000.
In the case of AIB and Permanent TSB, the top pay limit of €500,000 should be removed when the Government's stakes fall to "an appropriate level", the review recommends.
The review says there are "sufficient" levels of competition in Irish banking in the medium term, but nonetheless recommends legislation to ensure banks provide cash services and ATMs to consumers, communities, and small businesses.
The review also seeks an enhanced role for credit unions and for An Post to widen their banking services, and, to encourage new entrants, it wants reforms of the account switching code.
Regulators should also have a bigger say, but no veto, should banks seek to close bank branches in the future, according to the report.
"Implementing these recommendations will deliver real benefits for consumers and SMEs," Mr Donohoe said.