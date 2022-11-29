Banking Review finds it unlikely any new entrants will replace exiting Ulster or KBC

A major review of Irish banking has accepted it is unlikely there will be any new entrants soon to fill the gap created by the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank, and has confirmed the return of bankers' bonuses put in place after the financial crash.

The Retail Banking Review was set up over a year ago by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe amid huge concerns that existing lenders, AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB would further tighten their grip over Irish banking operations.