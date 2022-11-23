A growing Cork city should not try to replicate Dublin

Cork does not need to replicate Dublin as it expands in size and should focus on growing a different type of city, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray has said.

Speaking at the chamber’s annual dinner in Dublin last night, Mr Murray said additional investment is required to deliver more high-density and affordable housing in Cork’s city centre and that the delivery of

key infrastructure projects must remain a priority.

“We should be thinking about growing two different cities, not seeing the development of one as the blueprint for the other,” he said.

“Cork has a real opportunity to build on its reputation as a sustainable and accessible city region, further attracting investment.”

Mr Murray was speaking at the first Cork Chamber dinner in Dublin since 2019, following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Mr Murray said the country’s two largest cities can complement each other as they grow. “Two thriving cities within such close proximity offers significant growth potential for Ireland Inc. There is mutual benefit in the fact that both cities offer something different to investors and this can provide flexibility for future investment decisions and growth.

Keynote speaker and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, Cork Chamber President Ronan Murray, South Dublin Chamber President Margaret Considine, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

“The Cork region is recognised as a hub for life sciences, both professional and financial services and technology. Dublin is a global financial centre and home also to many of the world’s leading technology companies. It’s important that while we embrace what is different between both cities, it’s equally relevant to focus on what is complementary to ensure continued collective advancement,” Murray said.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath delivered the keynote speech at the event, attended by 600 leading political and business people in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, and the dinner was sponsored by EY.

At the event last night, Apple’s Cathy Kearney was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Business

Award. As head of the company’s operations in Ireland, Ms Kearney is Apple’s vice-president of operations for Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa, and is considered one of the tech giant’s most senior figures.

The award, now in its 12th year, was to mark her contribution to business. Receiving the award, she joins other business leaders including Jim Woulfe, Bob Savage, Anne O’Leary, and Frank Boland.

Joining Apple in 1989, Ms Kearney undertook various finance roles before taking over leadership of the Cork site and EMEIA Operations in 2004.

At the Cork Chamber Dublin dinner sponsored by EY were: Michael Loftus MTU; Sharon Corcoran, Cork County Council, and Paul O’Brien, Castille. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Over the past four decades, Apple has continuously invested in Cork. This year saw Apple announce a new engineering and test facility and plans to further expand its campus. Under Ms Kearney’s leadership, Apple has also built relationships with community organisations across Cork.

“It is without doubt that Cathy has nurtured Apple’s commitment to Cork and Ireland, and has been instrumental in Apple’s continued investment in our region,” said chamber chief executive Conor Healy.

“The recent plans for expansion of the Cork campus are an exciting chapter in the story of Apple’s 40-plus years in Cork. Not just a key employer in the region, Apple is an important part of our tech industry supporting 30,000 jobs in Ireland.”

Ms Kearney said she was accepting the award on behalf of the whole Apple team in Cork. “Everyday I am inspired to work with such talented and passionate individuals, who live Apple’s values in everything they do.

“Cork has been Apple’s home for over 40 years and helped Apple become the company it is today. We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and diverse community, and look forward to continuing to contribute to Cork. Thank you to Cork Chamber and everyone involved.”