Wholesale electricity prices tumble, providing some hope for utility bills

Wholesale electricity prices tumbled by almost 37% in October from a year earlier, Central Statistics Office figures show, providing hope that utility bills paid by households and businesses could start to fall in the coming months.
The CSO didn't highlight the reasons for the fall in electricity prices, but they appear to reflect the large retreat from the record levels hit during the summer in futures markets that determine the prices for European wholesale gas.
A large share of the power generated on the Irish grid comes from gas-powered stations, but the picture is complicated because wholesale electricity prices in Ireland also depend on the amount of wind generated by turbines, which rises during the autumn and winter months.
Wholesale electricity prices decreased to their lowest level since August 2021https://t.co/T5AUGFK9pI#CSOIreland #Ireland #Wholesaleprices #Prices #Business #BusinessStatistics #IrishBusiness pic.twitter.com/AWBO26pfvE— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) November 22, 2022
"Electricity costs on the wholesale market are now lower than any time during the past 12 months, and 36.6% lower than in October 2021. The last time that prices were lower than the current rate was in August 2021," said CSO statistician Jillian Delaney.
However, the CSO figures also show that wholesale price inflation for a wide range of goods persists across the economy.
Producer food prices were up 9.4% from October last year, with dairy products surging by almost 51%, and wholesale fruit and vegetable prices up by almost 16%, while wholesale construction products were up by over 16%.