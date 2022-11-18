ESRI: Growth in Irish domestic economy may be slowing sharply

The domestic economy appears to have slowed sharply in recent weeks and could even stagnate by the end of the year, according to an assessment by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

It comes as the ESRI released a so-called "now forecast" which estimates that Modified Domestic Demand, or MDD, a measure that better reflects compared with GDP the experiences of households and Irish businesses in the domestic economy, rose by just 2.2% in September from a year earlier.

That reading is down sharply from the double-digit growth rates posted in the early part of this year, reflecting in large part, evidence from surveys of households and businesses who are facing into the inflation crisis.

However, Ireland leading economics think tank still projects that GDP will expand next year, thanks to the exports of the multinationals, said ESRI economic professor Kieran McQuinn.

"It does seem to show that the domestic growth in the economy is slowing," Mr McQuinn said, as consumers and businesses prepare for a squeeze from higher utility bills and increased housing and business borrowing costs. The multinationals have continued to play an increasingly dominant role in the Irish economy, and the ESRI has long highlighted the risks.

However, Mr McQuinn said that recent layoffs from tech firms such as Twitter may not reflect the still benign prospects for many parts of the IT sector here.

Employment across the IT sector in Ireland, in particular, has grown at "a phenomenal rate of growth" in the last two years and some sort of slowdown could be expected, he said.

Job recruitment

On job recruitment, IT firms "obviously have overextended themselves in the aftermath of the pandemic and now you are having a correction. But I do not think it is much more profound than that," Mr McQuinn said.

"I do not think you will see the IT sector in general going into a tailspin. There are going to be job losses, but in the medium and long term I think the sector will continue to perform," he said, adding that export trade numbers from the Central Statistics Office showed pharma has continued to expand strongly.

And because of the trade performance, the ESRI is for the time being sticking with its forecasts for GDP. The think tank had forecast that Irish GDP will grow by over 8% this year by around 5% in 2023. It had projected that MDD, the domestic measure of economic growth, would expand by 7.5% this year, although the new assessment suggests that the rate of growth is slowing as 2023 approaches.

Mr McQuinn said the Irish economy, and small firms in particular, were less dependent than they once were on the British economy, which is facing into straitened times.

There were "some grounds for optimism" that Irish SMEs have pivoted away from the British market, and therefore could limit themselves from any fallout from any looming British recession. "It is not as big a risk as it would have been 10 years ago, if the UK was having the same difficulties," Mr McQuinn said.