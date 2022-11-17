Tourism sector could lose €1bn from accommodating Ukrainian refugees, says industry body

Irish tourism business group ITIC warns of potential loss of €1bn in earnings across the hospitality sector from continuing to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The group said if the “over-reliance” on tourist accommodation to house people fleeing the war continues into 2023, tourism supply could be reduced by about 30% if the number of Ukrainian refugees reaches 90,000.

“The longer-term impacts could delay Irish tourism’s recovery by several years, as well as causing structural shifts within the sector,” the ITIC said.

The ITIC also said hundreds of jobs may be lost in the broader hospitality and supply sectors due to the current use of hotels to help Ukrainian refugees.

The group recommended between 12% and 15% of available hotel room supply be used by Government to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Extension of 9% Vat rate

The ITIC called for an extension of the 9% tourism Vat rate until 2025 as well. The rate was lowered from 13.5% during the pandemic to help hospitality operators and is set to return to that level early next year.

It also asked that a business continuity fund be created for hotels that are negatively impacted by these Government contracts.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February has resulted in the largest displacement crisis in Europe since the Second World War, with 5m currently living in Europe under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive.

To date, Ireland has welcomed more than 62,000 Ukrainians despite a limited supply of housing and hotel rooms across the country.

Currently, 22% of the country’s tourist accommodation capacity, including 15% of hotel rooms, is contracted to provide shelter for those fleeing Ukraine, plus about 5,000 asylum seekers from other countries.

At present, an estimated 34,000 Ukrainian citizens are living in tourist premises.

The war has contributed to many hoteliers already raising room rates.

Earlier this year, Dalata Hotel Group increased its hotel room rates as a result of pent-up demand and supply pressures caused by the war.

In a financial update provided by Ireland’s largest hotel operator, it said the reduction in hotel room supply is largely due to hotel rooms being used to accommodate a substantial increase in refugees requiring emergency accommodation due to the war in Ukraine.