British inflation jumps to highest rate for 41 years as new austerity looms         

British inflation jumps to highest rate for 41 years as new austerity looms         

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt: 'Tough' budget decisions to be implemented.

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 15:26
Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a 41-year high, data showed a day before chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces "tough but necessary" tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the most since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said.

Inflation would have risen to around 13.8% in October had the British government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills to £2,500 a year on average, the ONS said.

In response to the data, Mr Hunt, who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday, said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices. "It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances," he said. 

Pressure on on raising rates

Analysts said the jump maintained pressure on the Bank of England to keep on raising interest rates but the scale of austerity due to be announced on Thursday could mean borrowing costs need to go up by less.

"The UK is in a fairly unique situation where the government is planning a vast programme of measures to help balance its books," Ellie Henderson, an economist with Investec, said.

But Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the data suggested inflation pressures from the tight labour market had been under-estimated and the Bank of England would probably raise rates to a peak of 4.5% from 3% now.

The lowest-income households, for whom energy and food take up a bigger share of spending, suffered an inflation rate of 11.9% while top earners faced a 10.5% rate, the ONS said. 

Reuters

Read More

Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal is already 'too small'

More in this section

Total October spending rose by 2% despite inflation  Total October spending rose by 2% despite inflation 
Cost of living crisis European shares climb as investors see 'fog of inflation clearing slightly'
Turkey Russia Ukraine War UN voices hope Ukraine grain exports deal will be extended 
#British government#Inflation#Energy Prices#Food
<p>The €86m Cork Container Terminal (CCT) become operational in Ringaskiddy in May following 17 years of development and planning.</p>

Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal is already 'too small'

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s