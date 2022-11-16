British inflation jumps to highest rate for 41 years as new austerity looms         

Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a 41-year high, data showed a day before chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces "tough but necessary" tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the most since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said.

Inflation would have risen to around 13.8% in October had the British government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills to £2,500 a year on average, the ONS said.

In response to the data, Mr Hunt, who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday, said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices. "It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances," he said.

Pressure on on raising rates

Analysts said the jump maintained pressure on the Bank of England to keep on raising interest rates but the scale of austerity due to be announced on Thursday could mean borrowing costs need to go up by less.

"The UK is in a fairly unique situation where the government is planning a vast programme of measures to help balance its books," Ellie Henderson, an economist with Investec, said.

But Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the data suggested inflation pressures from the tight labour market had been under-estimated and the Bank of England would probably raise rates to a peak of 4.5% from 3% now.

The lowest-income households, for whom energy and food take up a bigger share of spending, suffered an inflation rate of 11.9% while top earners faced a 10.5% rate, the ONS said.

