UN voices hope Ukraine grain exports deal will be extended 

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has voiced confidence on the continued work of the Black Sea grains deal after meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.
"I am confident we will continue to improve our important work, together," he said on Twitter after meetings where he heard both sides' views on improving the export initiative. The meeting comes days ahead of the deal's renewal date on Saturday.
Earlier, US and European wheat prices fell, pressured by signs of progress in talks to extend a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grains.
Corn and soybeans edged lower as hopes of continued Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea. However, the prospects for war-hit Ukraine to recover wheat exports this year appears limited.
Ukraine is one of the world's top wheat exporters with key buyers including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and a further drop in production will leave many scrambling to find alternative supplies.
Ukraine harvested around 19 million tonnes of wheat this year, down more than 40% from the previous season's record of 33 million tonnes and a further sharp drop in production looks inevitable in 2023, analysts said.
In a further blow to production prospects, cash-strapped farmers in Ukraine are also reducing use of vital crop inputs such as fertilisers. Less fertiliser means lower yields for the farmers that do plant.
"People just want to wait and see what happens, sit on the money, maybe they don't have money, there are different reasons," Kees Huizinga, a Dutch national who runs a 15,000 hectare dairy and crop farm in central Ukraine.