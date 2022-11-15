Total October spending rose by 2% despite inflation 

Cinema spending climbed 44% last month due to new releases including The Banshees of Inisherin,
Brendan Gleeson with Colin Farrell arriving for the Irish Premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 10:56
Cáit Caden

Spending on social activities increased in October, despite inflation reaching over 9%, new figures showed.

Total October spending rose by 2% compared to September. This is an overall improvement as spending dropped by 3% in September 2021.

“It’s worth noting that younger consumers are driving this spending,” said Jilly Clarkin, head of customer journeys and SME markets at Bank of Ireland.

However, spending dipped by 2% among the 56 to 65-year-old demographic.

Cinema spending climbed 44% last month due to new releases including The Banshees of Inisherin, while consumers also splurged on clothes and pub outings.

Spending in retail and social sectors rose 7% and 5% respectively last month, according to debit and credit card spending analysis by Bank of Ireland.

Social spending took a significant hit in September before its rebound recorded in October, with pub spending rising by 12%, fast-food purchases going up by 9%, and restaurants up slightly by 2%.

The restaurant sector suffered a 22% spending decline in September.

“We are now entering a busy time of year for retail and social spending, so it will be interesting to see if the next few months deliver more spending momentum,” said Ms Clarkin.

Airline spending dipped by 3% in October, leading to card transactions sliding in countries such as Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

<p>Shoppers spent an extra €13.3m on supermarkets' own-label value ranges as they try to save money.</p>

