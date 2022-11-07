State plans further AIB share sale

The State plans to further reduce its stake in AIB planning to dispose of approximately 8% of its shareholding in the banks.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the disposal of the shares will be by way of a placing to institutional investors.

The placing is expected to comprise 134 million of the company's ordinary shares, representing approximately 5% of the issued ordinary capital of the bank. As a result of the placing, the overall size of the Irish State’s shareholding in AIB will be reduced from 62% to approximately 57%.

The price at which the shares are sold will be determined by way of an accelerated book-building process with the book opening immediately.

N.M. Rothschild & Sons is acting as independent financial adviser and William Fry and Allen & Overy are acting as legal counsel to the Department of Finance in connection with the sale. Details of the placing price and the exact number of placing shares will be announced in due course.

In June, the State announced the sale of 5% shares in AIB worth approximately €300m.

The divestment is the latest sale of shares as the State continues to wind down its shareholding in Irish banks following the €64bn in bailouts in the wake of the financial crash more than a decade ago.

In September, the State sold its remaining shares in Bank of Ireland, completing the bank's return to private ownership.

The Government stated that it had recovered almost €6.7bn in cash from the sale of its shares after €4.7bn of taxpayer funds were used to support the bank during the crisis. Bank of Ireland is the first Irish lender to return to private ownership in full.