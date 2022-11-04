Weather forecast drives wholesale gas price down 8% 

European wholesale gas prices fell 8%, with traders focusing on weather forecasts, while some fuel cargoes are starting to divert away from the region.

The recent warmth, strong imports of liquefied natural gas and fuller-than-normal gas stockpiles have given Europe a much-needed reprieve from the energy crisis with prices losing more than 60% from August peaks.

Yet, it also forced some LNG traders, waiting for higher demand and rates, to look for buyers elsewhere. Four LNG cargoes bound for Europe changed course to Asia since October 20, according to energy intelligence company Kpler.

That may spur prices again, when it inevitably gets colder and fuel consumption jumps. The weather remains mild for now, but temperatures are already falling closer to seasonal norms in parts of the continent this week. Some forecasts also point to colder-than-normal conditions early next month, meaning an increase in heating demand.

“We are getting closer to a turn in the weather,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “The best protection against winter shortages remains a high price,” he said.

The price of gas for delivery in December fell 8% to €118 per megawatt-hour.

Traders see some demand for spot LNG cargoes from North Asian buyers from January onward if freezing weather lifts consumption. China’s weather agency forecasts temperatures mainly close or even higher than historic norms in the coming months, although some northern parts of the country could see cold snaps.

"The cushion provided by the current mild temperatures, lower gas prices and high storage levels should not lead to overly optimistic predictions about the future,” the International Energy Agency warned earlier this week.

Europe’s gas demand will decline by about 11% this year, but more is needed to avoid supply shortages in 2023, IEA executive director Fatih Birol has said.

“I am going to meet several European governments, communicate our results, in order to provide an alarm bell for next winter,” the director said.

Politicians across the EU are already discussing further steps to tackle the crisis. The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has drawn up its first compromise text on proposals for joint gas purchases and the region’s LNG benchmark, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

Still, elements concerning a dynamic price cap on the region’s Dutch Title Transfer Facility were left untouched due to the “political sensitivity” of the issue ahead of a seminar planned for November 7, the document said.

Meanwhile, Britain’s unusually warm weather last month brought down the cost of the UK government’s energy subsidies by over £250m, in a rare fiscal boost for chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Unseasonably high temperatures meant households haven’t switched on their heating as early as they would in a normal year, reducing October natural gas demand by almost 19% compared to the historical norm, according to BFY Group.

Bloomberg. Additional reporting Irish Examiner