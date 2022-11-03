Unemployment rate remains unchanged despite growing economic 'fears'

Ireland’s seasonal unemployment rate remains stable and unchanged at 4.4% for last month, compared to September, but remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in October 2019, according to latest figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The number of people unemployed was 117,500 in October, compared with 115,500 in September.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed rose by 2,000 in September but fell by 20,400 in the past 12 months.

The unemployment rate for men was 4.3% and 4.6% for females in October.

“The rate of unemployment remained at 4.4% in October despite fears about a rise in interest rates, a higher cost of living and the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Jack Kennedy, economist with job site Indeed.

The job posting recovery for Dublin continues to lag compared to the rest of Ireland, according to separate data from Indeed.

The company said this is due to reduced commuter footfall in Dublin compared to pre-pandemic levels, “which is weighing on local services that rely on their spending”.

In its latest economic quarterly report, business representative group Ibec predicted unemployment to average 4.7% for 2022, and to come in at 4.3% on average in 2023 on the back of ongoing employment growth.

“Given the difficult headwinds confronting businesses this winter, the expectation is that there won’t be a significant reduction in employment, but rather a slow-down in new hiring, as businesses face both higher costs and a tight labour market in which it is difficult to recruit,” the lobby group said.