World-renowned Irish stout fights to recover from Covid

Ireland’s stout sector was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with production and domestic sales down between 2019 and 2021.

Data from representative body Drinks Ireland show that consumption of stout by volume in the domestic market recovered by 25.7% between 2020 and 2021, but was still down by 10.3% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic sales.

Stout is generally very popular in the on-trade in pubs which were closed or severely restricted over much of 2020 and 2021. In 2019, 80.9% of stout consumed was in the on-trade, with 19.1% from the off-trade. The share of stout consumed in the on-trade fell by 52.3% from 2019 to 2021 to 38.6%, with 61.2% consumed from the off-trade last year. The volume of stout sales in the on-trade fell by 57.2% during this time.

While overall alcohol consumption declined during the pandemic, the general longer-term trend in Ireland is also that consumption is falling, down by around 33% since 2001.

According to the data, stout grew its share of the beer market despite an overall drop in consumption, growing its market share by 6.6% between 2019 and 2021.

However, production by volume, was down by 50% over the course of the pandemic from 5,298,320 hectolitres to 2,652,804 hectolitres.

While figures for 2022 aren’t available yet but Drinks Ireland notes that recovery in the beer sector was underway in the second half of 2021 as venues reopened.

Jonathan McDade, Director of Drinks Ireland said: “Irish stout is renowned the world over, so it’s positive to see some of the recovery underway after two difficult years. Despite challenges in the market, such as inflationary and cost of living pressures, we hope to see a strong winter ahead, particularly this festive season.