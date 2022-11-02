Makhlouf: Experiences of customers switching from Ulster and KBC 'leaving something to be desired'

The experiences of banking customers switching from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank is "leaving something to be desired", Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has said.

Mr Makhlouf urged customers of the two banks that are closing their doors in the Republic to continue to prepare to move their accounts but acknowledged that "more needs to be done" by all participants, including senior bank executives as well as by regulators, such as the Central Bank.

"I certainly think that some of the experiences we are hearing about of both people who are trying to move and trying to switch....leaves something to be desired," he told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Citing unanswered phones and other issues that customers face in making the switch, Mr Makhlouf said senior bank executives should be asking themselves whether they themselves would be satisfied with the levels of consumer service care they are providing.

However, he pledged that "account holders are not going to be left stranded" when asked whether the Central Bank could impose delays to the exit dates of the two lenders.

The switching system can cope and customers also have a role to play in making it work, Mr Makhlouf said..

His remarks come after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said its survey found that most customers switching accounts were facing significant issues.

On the size of future interest rate increases, Mr Makhlouf said the European Central Bank had moved away from providing guidance of future meetings.

He said that a decision on the size of the next interest rate hike would be taken on the most recent data His remarks come after the European Central Bank last month increased rates for the third time this year, as it battles soaring prices.

The October increase of three-quarters of a point is now widely expected to be followed by a hike of at least half a point at the next ECB meeting in December, according to financial markets.

Thereafter, financial markets point to further rate increases through early summer.