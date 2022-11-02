Central Bank's Makhlouf warns over huge risks from non-bank sector

The massive sector in Ireland that includes investment funds and special purpose entities
Central Bank's Makhlouf warns over huge risks from non-bank sector

Gabriel Makhlouf: 'The financial stability risks are self-evident, as are the risks to investors, consumers and the community as a whole.'

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 10:14
Eamon Quinn

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has stepped up warnings about the risks to the financial system from the massive non-banking and investment funds industry.

There were elevated risks to the stability of the global system from the international investment funds industry, Mr Makhlouf told a banking industry conference.

He said regulators were focusing on how best to regulate so-called non-banks, a massive sector in Ireland that includes investment funds and special purpose entities.

However, the regulator needed better and coordinated action to assess the risk to financial stability, he said.

Mr Makhlouf said Ireland has a significant role to play because it hosts a €5.6 trillion funds sector that is the third largest internationally.

That means "the financial stability risks are self-evident, as are the risks to investors, consumers and the community as a whole", Mr Makhlouf said.

The Central Bank is one of a number of international regulators that is concerned about the potential for the next big shock to the global system.

"The Central Bank of Ireland is planning to introduce leverage limits for property funds connected to the domestic economy, but we cannot tackle the wider issue alone," he said, urging that "global and European coordination" was required.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Insurance halted for Ukraine grain shipments 'after Russia suspension'
Estate Agent House Prices Stock UK house prices fall in October amid political turmoil        
Flu jab Why a 'twindemic' this winter could see businesses close permanently
<p>The type of support scheme had a strong bearing on whether an individual was in the same job after the pandemic. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Four in ten firms added jobs after their Covid supports ended

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s