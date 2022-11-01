Four in ten firms added jobs after their Covid supports ended

Four in ten businesses that availed of a Government pandemic income support scheme had more employees on the payroll this year than before the pandemic.

According to a new report from the CSO, 39.2% of enterprises had a higher staff headcount in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2020 prior to the impact of Covid-19. The survey also found that a quarter (26.9%) of businesses that did not avail of a Government pandemic income support scheme had more payroll employment in Q2 2022.

Of the companies that had all staff in receipt of a PUP during the first lockdown, 39.9% had more payroll employees while 21.9% had similar levels of staff in the second quarter compared with pre-Covid levels.

Colin Hanley, the statistician in the CSO's Business Statistics Division, said the sectors with the highest number of businesses to increase payroll numbers was industry (43.4%) and Information & Communication (43%,). "The sectors with the highest proportion of enterprises without paid employees in Q2 2022 were in Accommodation & Food (22.2%) and Other Services, which includes activities such as repairs, hairdressing, and well-being (19.8%)," he said.

The report also focused on the changes to employment. The CSO said that of those who never received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) or the Wage Subsidy Scheme (WSS), almost 70% were in the same line of work this year as before the pandemic. Amongst the workers who received the PUP at some stage during the pandemic, six in ten were now working in a different sector and four in ten who received the WSS were working elsewhere. Just 4.6% of PUP recipients were on the Live Register in the second quarter while 15% were no longer a PAYE employee, the CSO said.

John Mullane, CSO statistician in the Labour Market & Earnings Division said the type of Government income support scheme a person received had a strong bearing on whether an individual was in the same job in Q2 2022 as they were at the start of the pandemic.

"For those in the Transport economic sector in receipt of WSS, 72.3% held the same job from Q1 2020 to Q2 2022 – compared with 44% for transport workers in receipt of PUP and 69.9% for those on neither support," he said.

"The age group with the largest proportion in the same primary employment over the period was 55–59-year-olds (59.5%). The group with the lowest proportion was 20–24-year-olds (21.9%)."