Insurance halted for Ukraine grain shipments 'after Russia suspension'

Ships entering the three ports are usually required by their banks to have various insurance policies in place including hull and cargo war cover
Insurance halted for Ukraine grain shipments 'after Russia suspension'

While shipments have been moving out of Ukraine since Moscow's weekend announcement, insurers are grappling with a changed risk environment and more uncertainty, sources said.

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 17:51
Jonathan Saul and Carolyn Cohn

Insurers are no longer offering new cargo insurance cover for shipments out of Ukraine through a UN-backed safe corridor after Russia suspended its participation, industry sources have said. 

An export deal, agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, was meant to ease a world hunger crisis caused in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and an earlier blockade of its ports.

While shipments have been moving out of Ukraine since Moscow's weekend announcement, insurers are grappling with a changed risk environment and more uncertainty, sources said.

"It is imperative that ships already in the grain corridor do not become collateral damage, and are allowed safe passage," Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping association, said. 

"Furthermore, the safety of seafarers must remain a top priority, and all parties must give consideration to the crews who may now be stuck on board or in port due to factors beyond their control," he said.

Ships entering the three ports, which have been part of the agreement, are usually required by their banks to have various insurance policies in place including hull and cargo war cover, which is renewed every seven days.

Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said earlier this week it was suspending writing cover for new shipments. Since then, sources say other Lloyd's underwriters have followed suit.

Read More

Ireland will not run out of gas this winter, says network operator  

"Any shipments that come in to be quoted post yesterday will likely struggle to get coverage," Ascot head of cargo Chris McGill told Reuters. 

"We're trying to gather as much information as we can from multiple sources in order to create an appropriate solution that makes sense for all involved," he said. Norwegian war risk insurer Gard said its focus was on doing what it could to support clients “in a turbulent time”.

Three industry sources said indicative rates for hull war cover had risen by half to 1.5% of the value of the ship on Tuesday, from around 1% on Monday, adding it was unlikely that any cover would be provided at the moment. 

Reuters

More in this section

Estate Agent House Prices Stock UK house prices fall in October amid political turmoil        
Flu jab Why a 'twindemic' this winter could see businesses close permanently
LNG tanker is passing by Singapore Strait. LNG needed until offshore wind is developed — Limerick Chamber
<p>The type of support scheme had a strong bearing on whether an individual was in the same job after the pandemic. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Four in ten firms added jobs after their Covid supports ended

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s