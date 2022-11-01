Insurance halted for Ukraine grain shipments 'after Russia suspension'

Insurers are no longer offering new cargo insurance cover for shipments out of Ukraine through a UN-backed safe corridor after Russia suspended its participation, industry sources have said.

An export deal, agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, was meant to ease a world hunger crisis caused in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and an earlier blockade of its ports.

While shipments have been moving out of Ukraine since Moscow's weekend announcement, insurers are grappling with a changed risk environment and more uncertainty, sources said.

"It is imperative that ships already in the grain corridor do not become collateral damage, and are allowed safe passage," Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping association, said.

"Furthermore, the safety of seafarers must remain a top priority, and all parties must give consideration to the crews who may now be stuck on board or in port due to factors beyond their control," he said.

Ships entering the three ports, which have been part of the agreement, are usually required by their banks to have various insurance policies in place including hull and cargo war cover, which is renewed every seven days.

Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said earlier this week it was suspending writing cover for new shipments. Since then, sources say other Lloyd's underwriters have followed suit.

"Any shipments that come in to be quoted post yesterday will likely struggle to get coverage," Ascot head of cargo Chris McGill told Reuters.

"We're trying to gather as much information as we can from multiple sources in order to create an appropriate solution that makes sense for all involved," he said. Norwegian war risk insurer Gard said its focus was on doing what it could to support clients “in a turbulent time”.

Three industry sources said indicative rates for hull war cover had risen by half to 1.5% of the value of the ship on Tuesday, from around 1% on Monday, adding it was unlikely that any cover would be provided at the moment.

Reuters