UK house prices fall in October amid political turmoil        

The average value of a home in the UK dropped 0.9% to £268,282, Nationwide Building Society has said

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:47
Liza Tetley and Andrew Atkinson

UK house prices last month fell the most since the start of the pandemic as political and market turmoil sent shock waves through the British property market.

The average value of a home dropped 0.9% to £268,282, Nationwide Building Society has said. It was the largest decline since June 2020 and much sharper than the 0.3% reduction that economists had expected.

The figures add to evidence that the UK property market is now in the grip of a downturn, with experts predicting values could fall by more than 10%. That would erase some of the gains made over the last two years.

“The market has undoubtedly been impacted by the turmoil following the mini-budget, which led to a sharp rise in market interest rates,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide. “Higher borrowing costs have added to stretched housing affordability at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation,” he said. 

UK mortgage rates have been close to peaks last seen in the 2008 financial crisis since former Prime Minister Liz Truss upset markets with a failed economic plan last month. Mortgage approvals plunged by 10% in September, Bank of England figures showed, an early sign the pressures on affordability.

 Bloomberg

Housing crisis is eroding Irish education system's advantages

