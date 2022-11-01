Irish manufacturing just about grows in October, as new orders fall again

Irish factories just about kept their heads above water in October, but there are signs that underlying orders will continue to slow in the coming months, the latest survey of purchasing managers in the industry has revealed.

The findings from the AIB Purchasing Managers Index, or PMI, show that manufacturing output expanded in October, but by a small amount, while the indicators of future health, new orders, contracted for the fifth month in a row.

Manufacturing around the world is facing tough going because input prices have soared mainly as a result of soaring energy costs, while the growth in output has slowed or contracted. The latest global snapshots of purchasing managers suggest that output of factories across the eurozone and in Britain contracted in October.

In contrast, output and employment in Irish factories, including the foreign-owned multinationals, expanded last month, but the question remains whether conditions here can defy international trends.

New orders in October fell as "respondents reported that high inflation had deterred customers from placing new orders", according to the AIB PMI survey.

"International demand remained weak, with new export orders falling the most since June," it found. Input costs rose sharply, but factories have passed on the costs to customers.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said that surveys showed factory output elsewhere was weaker than in Ireland.

"However, there are some warning signals in the Irish data, with new orders, including export orders, declining for a fifth consecutive month as high inflation weighs on consumer demand, both at home and abroad," Mr Mangan said.

"There was a slight increase in output as manufacturers continued to work to clear order backlogs and rebuild stocks of finished goods. As a result, firms were still hiring, with another solid increase in employment in the month," he said.