Mentoring can help Irish firms counter unconscious racial bias

More mentoring, networking and sponsorship initiatives can help Ireland counter unconscious racial bias and foster more inclusive workplaces, say the members of one rapidly growing multicultural advocacy group.

Almost half of black professionals in Ireland consider ethnicity to be a barrier to their career, according to a survey of attendees at the APNI Career Day, an African Professional Network of Ireland jobs fair hosted by LinkedIn in Dublin.

Over 550 people attended the six-hour event, a little over 100 of those in the venue and the others following online. Other employers present included Google, NTR plc, J.P. Morgan, Accenture, Apple, Workday, LetsGetChecked, Fidelity International, Optum, Sky, Zoetis, HubSpot and Mercury.

Yemi Ajomale, finance director with the African Professional Network of Ireland (APNI).

“The Irish workplace has seen noticeable progress in terms of diversity. However, more can be done in the area of inclusion,” said Yemi Ajomale, finance director with APNI. “The good thing is that, from our interactions with companies as part of APNI, we see huge interest and willingness to make progress in this area.

“Mentoring and sponsorship are uniquely effective tools that benefit both employees and employers. Employers benefit from developing a pipeline of talented and ambitious mentees, who may lack the guidance and network they need to accelerate their careers.

“Mentees benefit by tapping into the experience of the mentor, gaining access to their network and other opportunities that may arise as a result.”

Angela Eruba and Pearlé Nwaezeigwe at the inaugural African Professional Network of Ireland career event in collaboration at LinkedIn's EMEA HQ in Dublin.

Yemi was speaking from his role with APNI, a volunteer-run group of some 3,000 active members from the Afro-Irish and African diaspora community across Ireland. Yemi is also an accountant working with a multinational company based in Dublin. He is a chartered accountant and certified insurer, with FCCA (accountancy) and MDI (insurance) qualifications.

The APNI Career Day survey found that 97% of attendees were degree holders, with 69% also holding post-graduate qualifications. Some 79% are fluent in at least one other language in addition to English. The top languages spoken included Yoruba, French, Igbo and Arabic.

Those holding post-graduate qualifications were more likely to have studied in Ireland (58%) versus outside Ireland (11%).

Yemi says that embracing the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) can help Irish-based companies to enhance their engagements with all of their employees.

“Recent DEI surveys conducted in Ireland show relatively low numbers of companies in Ireland with active DEI strategies. Active DEI strategies might be optional for now, but as the workplace in Ireland becomes more sophisticated, companies without a DEI strategy might find themselves at a disadvantage in terms of company culture and ability to attract and retain talent.”

Some 29% of respondents to the APNI Career Day survey were employed in ICT and technology sectors, with 21% in retail and hospitality, and 14% in professional services, including financial and legal.

Encouragingly, 67% say their sector is supportive of inclusion and diversity in the workplace. However, 36% are not currently employed in their desired role.

Sewagodimo Matlapeng, lead organiser of the APNI Career Day.

Sewagodimo Matlapeng was the lead organiser of the Career Day. She is career development lead with APNI.

“It was good to see 14 leading companies recruiting on-site at the event,” said Sewagodimo. “They were there to network and to give information on their job opportunities and salaries.

“A lot of the people attending the event were of first-generation African origin. Their view was that they’d like to see more events of this kind to gain access to communicating directly with potential employers and opportunities to network with more people.

“While almost half reported experiencing career barriers due to their ethnicity, it was encouraging to see 67% saying that their sector is supportive of inclusion and diversity. This was an anonymous survey, so that’s quite a high number.

“Ireland is becoming more diverse. Mentorship, sponsorship and advocating for people’s roles are all very useful. It is also important to improve less obvious things like unconscious racial bias.

“My understanding of this is that it can be in the little things, like making people feel uncomfortable by pronouncing their names wrongly. When you host an event, if the event is alcohol-free then any Muslims attending will feel more comfortable.”

Sewagodimo is a software engineer and entrepreneur, working for a leading multinational firm based in Dublin. She is also founder of Indoni Developers, which provides career support for women who are software developers.

During 2022, APNI has collaborated with several corporate and civic society partners, such as Meta, Salesforce, PwC, Wayflyer, HoaQ, Dublin City Council, Black Therapists Ireland and Galstem. APNI is guided by three principles: connect, empower and collaborate.

Lizzy Beecham, of African Professional Network of Ireland, Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, and Ayo Olabimtan, president of APNI at the inaugural APNI career event in collaboration with LinkedIn at LinkedIn's EMEA HQ in Dublin.

Ayo Olabimtan, president of APNI and investment manager with NTR, said: “While it’s clear some career barriers do still exist for black communities in Ireland, we’re finding that there is huge appetite amongst businesses to understand more about what they can do to ensure their companies and recruitment processes are inclusive for all communities.

“We hear from a lot of our members that they lack the professional network to support their career, and so the simple and practical step of providing a platform for people to meet peers and companies face to face was a key priority for us at APNI.”