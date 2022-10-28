Job vacancies 'ease' but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels

The IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index 2022 Q3 showed vacancies decreased by 9% year-on-year, while they also dropped by 4% quarter-on-quarter. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Cáit Caden

Job vacancies have eased across a number of sectors but are still up by a third on pre-Covid-19 levels, according to a recruitment firm.

IrishJobs.ie warned that economic headwinds could create a challenging environment for employers which may slow job creation.

“Exorbitant energy prices subsequent to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine negatively affect both producers via higher production costs and consumers via diminished purchasing power,” said Orla Moran, general manager at IrishJobs.ie.

“This on top of decline in consumer sentiment as a result of the economic outlook is borne out by the wide range of domestic sectors that have posted declining job vacancy rates in 2022 Q3,” she said.

The recruiter’s Jobs Index 2022 Q3 showed vacancies decreased by 9% year-on-year, while they also dropped by 4% quarter-on-quarter.

The Hotel and catering, HR and retailing sectors experienced the largest quarterly decline. Hotel and catering vacancies declined sharply by 25% year-on-year during Q3, yet hospitality is still the sector with the largest levels of vacancies in Q3, according to IrishJobs.ie.

Vacancies are also up in general management, consulting and healthcare, the report showed.

Graduate-level job vacancies are “steadily” growing, further reflecting an ongoing skills shortage, while vacancies are also up in secretarial, administration, engineering and utilities sectors.

“While economic uncertainty continues, it’s crucial that employers and jobseekers across Ireland continue to track hiring and job seeking activity,” said Ms Moran.

<p>More than one in eight single dwelling completions were in Cork during the first nine months of 2022. Picture: PA</p>

Housing for All target on course to be met, new CSO figures indicate

