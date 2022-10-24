British bonds surge even as Sunak warns of 'profound economic challenge'

Sunak viewed as steady hand as investors relieved ‘total chaos’ is over
British bonds surge even as Sunak warns of 'profound economic challenge'

Two-year yield fell by the most since 1993 after Sunak — a former chancellor who had issued a warning over Liz Truss’ 'fairytale' tax cuts — emerged as the winner in the race to succeed her.

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 18:30
Alice Gledhill

UK bonds posted some of their biggest gains on record as investors bet incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak will turn the page on weeks of turmoil dogging British markets and restore credibility to economic policy making.

Short-dated notes led the rally with the two-year yield falling by the most since 1993 after Sunak — a former chancellor who had issued a warning over Liz Truss’ “fairytale” tax cuts — emerged as the winner in the race to succeed her. The gains were supercharged as traders pared bets on future rate hikes.

Ms Truss resigned last Thursday following a market meltdown that pushed yields or interest rates to their highest in years, forced the central bank to step in to stabilise UK markets and eventually prompted her to backtrack on plans for vast fiscal stimulus. Investors expect Mr Sunak will draw a line under the economic damage.

“For now, it’s relief that ‘total chaos’ is over,” said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services. 

“His credit with markets comes from having been a steady hand as chancellor and being a polished communicator who is not going to ‘go off piste’ like the Truss government,” he said. 

For his part, Mr Sunak was quick to issue a warning that the UK faces a “profound economic challenge”.

'A safe pair of hands'

“Sunak is clearly the market choice, and there will be relief that we have a safe pair of hands taking over,” said Russel Matthews, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. 

“This may not last long, but there will be a honeymoon period. The experiment with an extreme neo-liberal economic policy mix is well and truly over,” he said. 

Attention is already turning to Mr Sunak’s cabinet and whether he will retain chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who helped calm markets after engineering the reversal of Ms Truss’ policies. 

Mr Hunt is due to set out the government’s medium-term fiscal plan on October 31, alongside forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility. Concern those could be postponed has been hanging over the market.

Also looming next week is the next Bank of England meeting. While a 75 basis point hike is still fully priced, expectations of a bigger increase have faded now that fiscal rectitude appears to be returning. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

ECB interest rates predicted to reach peak before next summer

More in this section

European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ECB interest rates predicted to reach peak before next summer
Steaming Vegetables on the Hob Mild September sees gas demand in Ireland drop by 11%
NerdWallet Kimberly Palmer Automate Financial Tasks Oliver Mangan: Difficult to see major losses for the dollar any time soon
#British government
<p>Average fuel prices are now 4% more than last month.</p>

Diesel car owners now paying 20c per litre more than petrol

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s