British bonds surge even as Sunak warns of 'profound economic challenge'

UK bonds posted some of their biggest gains on record as investors bet incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak will turn the page on weeks of turmoil dogging British markets and restore credibility to economic policy making.

Short-dated notes led the rally with the two-year yield falling by the most since 1993 after Sunak — a former chancellor who had issued a warning over Liz Truss’ “fairytale” tax cuts — emerged as the winner in the race to succeed her. The gains were supercharged as traders pared bets on future rate hikes.

Ms Truss resigned last Thursday following a market meltdown that pushed yields or interest rates to their highest in years, forced the central bank to step in to stabilise UK markets and eventually prompted her to backtrack on plans for vast fiscal stimulus. Investors expect Mr Sunak will draw a line under the economic damage.

“For now, it’s relief that ‘total chaos’ is over,” said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services.

“His credit with markets comes from having been a steady hand as chancellor and being a polished communicator who is not going to ‘go off piste’ like the Truss government,” he said.

For his part, Mr Sunak was quick to issue a warning that the UK faces a “profound economic challenge”.

'A safe pair of hands'

“Sunak is clearly the market choice, and there will be relief that we have a safe pair of hands taking over,” said Russel Matthews, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

“This may not last long, but there will be a honeymoon period. The experiment with an extreme neo-liberal economic policy mix is well and truly over,” he said.

Attention is already turning to Mr Sunak’s cabinet and whether he will retain chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who helped calm markets after engineering the reversal of Ms Truss’ policies.

Mr Hunt is due to set out the government’s medium-term fiscal plan on October 31, alongside forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility. Concern those could be postponed has been hanging over the market.

Also looming next week is the next Bank of England meeting. While a 75 basis point hike is still fully priced, expectations of a bigger increase have faded now that fiscal rectitude appears to be returning.

