Diesel car owners now paying 20c per litre more than petrol

Irish motorists driving diesel cars are now spending up to 20 cents per litre more than those driving petrol cars, according to the latest fuel price survey from the AA.

The average price for petrol across the country remains at €1.84 per litre, with diesel now at €2.02 per litre, 4% more expensive than last month. Petrol is on average, 11% more expensive than in October 2021, with diesel just under 30% more expensive than in October 2021.