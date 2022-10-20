Why hospitality faces another bleak winter

Hospitality businesses are set to struggle through another winter, after battling the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, as soaring costs are forcing consumers to cut back on spending, new analysis found.

Half of all consumers that took part in a recent survey said they are cutting back on socialising activities to save money for rising bills.

“It won’t help the mood of consumers and it will put further strains on the viability of many cafes, bars, restaurants and other domestic-focused parts of the hospitality sector,” said economist Austin Hughes.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey for October showed one in three are cutting back on groceries, but 6% said they were unable to make cutbacks in as their spending in this area was already at a minimum.

Two in five are reducing energy spend. While just one in 14 say they have sufficient funds and don’t need to make cutbacks.

“With surging energy prices central to current cost of living pressures, the fact that consumers are making cutbacks in this area implies many colder, darker homes this winter,” said Mr Hughes.

He said poorer people and those living outside of Dublin were more likely to report energy-related cutbacks.

“Those aged over 65 were also slightly less likely to report cutbacks in this area,” he said.

He owed this to government support for pensioners in addition to pre-existing constraints on spending by older households.

Participants took part in this survey after budget measures were introduced, highlighting the cost strains that exist after the supports were announced.

“Consumers see another 12 months of widespread cutbacks ahead of them. In that regard, these results suggest that Budget support measures could have been slightly larger in scale,” said Mr Hughes.