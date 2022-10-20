Instant coffee prices likely to fall further due to bumper crop

Instant coffee prices are likely to fall further as the large Robusta grower in Vietnam has had a bumper crop.

The larger crop expected this season will add to global supply and increase pressure on prices, which have dropped more than 10% in the past two months.

The five provinces in the Central Highlands, the country’s coffee belt, expect to produce more than 1.8 million tons of beans from the harvest just starting, up from 1.76 million tons a year earlier, according to separate estimates from each province collected by Bloomberg.

“I think 1.8m tons would be the highest ever for a coffee crop in the Highlands,” said Trinh Duc Minh, head of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association in Dak Lak province. “That’s what the nation as a whole used to produce.”

Generally favourable weather and replanting of old trees have boosted yields. The five Central Highland provinces of Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum grow more than 90% of the country’s crop.

The higher production brings some good news for coffee drinkers. In Brazil, the world’s biggest grower of the milder-tasting arabica variety, more than two years of frost and drought have weakened the trees and led to a drop in production, with the plantations potentially taking years to recover fully.

Tightening supplies drove arabica futures in New York to the highest level in more than a decade in February this year. Robusta prices in London reached the strongest mark since 2011 in December but are now down 16% this year.

All five provinces are forecasting higher Robusta yields with Lam Dong, the second-largest grower, having the strongest among them. Nguyen Van Son, director of its agriculture department, attributed this to high-yielding, pest-resistant varieties, increased production from replanted farms and the application of new technologies, such as automatic irrigation and fertilisation.

The price of a cup of coffee has jumped by 17% across Europe in the past year, making it almost a luxury purchase, according to Eurostat analysis from earlier this month on price hikes.

The EU statistics office also highlighted the jump in prices for milk, which rose by over 24% in August from a year earlier and the 33% leap in sugar prices, ingredients that may likely add to the cost of the morning beverage.

In August, there were reports that Vietnam’s vast hoard of coffee beans was shrinking, leading to rising global prices. Bloomberg also previously reported that output from Vietnam is expected to drop in 2022-23.

- Bloomberg and Irish Examiner