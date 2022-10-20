Electricity systems in Ireland and France most vulnerable to risks this year

The French and Irish electricity systems are the most vulnerable this winter as Europe is contending with its worst energy crisis in decades.

The continent's network will face the most stress in January and February, but France and Ireland could see issues before that, the European grid group Entsoe said in its preliminary winter outlook.

“The situation this winter is critical but manageable with operational measures,” Entsoe said.

The loss of nuclear capacity, mainly in France, but also in Sweden and Finland, is adding stress to the system.

Southern Norway and Southern Sweden were also highlighted as facing a tricky time if the winter is particularly dry, as both nations rely to a large extent on hydro power.

On Ireland, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity said that along with France the electricity system faces what it calls "adequacy risks" through the winter, but also on a weekly basis, which means that the system faces the risks of disruption before the end of the year.

On its winter assessment, the group also sees risks emerging Southern Norway and Southern Sweden should rainfall be lower than normal to drive those countries' hydro schemes.

Malta and Cyprus also face winter-long risks of disruption as is the case "every winter", while "several other countries can expect limited adequacy issues under very specific conditions".

On a week by week basis, the group sees the risks for France and Ireland "before end of 2022". Malta doesn't face the same early risks this year because of its interconnector with Italy.

"Most risks in other countries emerge as of January 2023 and last until end of February," according to the assessment. "Some countries see constant risk levels throughout winter, others are more focused on specific weeks," Entsoe said.

Entsoe said in making its assessment of the risks it took into consideration the recommendations of the EU Commission that aim to cut overall electricity demand by 10% or by 5% during peak hours.

It said it also applied stress tests for prolonged disruption to supply from power plants in France, Sweden, and Finland and weighed potential disruptions to some coal supplies and lignite in Poland and Germany.

It also said it assessed the potential for homes switching to gas that could put further pressure on gas supplies.

"Each scenario is assessed on dependency on gas supply for electricity generation at country level and weekly basis," it said.

- Bloomberg and Irish Examiner