Skills shortages in the hair and beauty sector could be addressed by professional recognition

Increasing the professional recognition of those working in the hair and beauty sector could address the skills shortages in the sector, new research has found.

A report conducted by the Management Development Unit (MDU) at the University of Limerick and funded by Image Skillnet provides the first known investigation concerning upskilling and talent development within the hair and beauty sector.

According to CSO data, the hair and beauty industry employs 25,800 people, throughout 9,286 businesses, and is worth an estimated €2.6bn to the Exchequer. However, with new trends, technologies and techniques, the industry is ever-evolving which means upskilling and new training is an essential part of the profession.

The report highlights a critical need to develop a skills and talent pathway for hair and beauty professionals in Ireland. It calls out a particular need to develop and deliver a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) framework that supports those working in the sector and that addresses the skills needed to support further growth of the sector in Ireland.

Chantelle Lamont (Image Skillnet), Siobhan Kennedy of UL, Margaret O’Rourke Doherty (Image Skillnet) and Yvonne Delaney of UL launching the new research on skills in the hair and beauty sector.

The investigation said the establishment of such a training and upskilling framework would also allow consumers to make more informed choices when choosing a professional service and would also endorse training providers. An established framework would also reduce the cost of ongoing professional development through collective participation.

"This research illustrates what we all know very well. The Hair and Beauty industry is undervalued," Siobhan Kennedy, author, and researcher from the University of Limerick noted

"This investigation was as enjoyable as it was informative and contributes to the growing evidence that the sector deserves more recognition. There is a lot of energy within the industry, we have no doubt that this framework will become a reality.”

The research was carried out during the Covid 19 pandemic which put the industry along with many others into chaos. Hair and beauty salons saw extensive restrictions and closures due to the nature of the work and close contact with clients. The report noted that the sector demonstrated its resilience and creativity during the pandemic.

Image Skillnet Network Manager, Margaret O’Rourke Doherty said: "Professionals within the Hair and Beauty industry are continually engaging in upskilling and talent development. Recognition of learning through a formal CPD framework will help strengthen both the external and internal status and skillset of the industry and those working within it"