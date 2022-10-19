Record tax take slashes State deficit in the second quarter

Drop in Covid spending following the closure of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS)
Record tax take slashes State deficit in the second quarter

Expenditure in the second quarter included €2.7bn for the mica redress scheme.

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 14:52
Alan Healy

A €2.7bn increase in tax revenues in the second quarter helped the Government reduce the State's deficit to €1.4bn, down from €2.3bn last year.

Between April and the end of June, The state took in €27bn. Expenditure was up €2.5bn on the same quarter in 2021 reflecting a large increase in investment grants, which have increased by €2.7bn. This was offset by reduced expenditure on social benefit payments and subsidies.

New figures from the Central statistic Office (CSO) show expenditure on Covid-19 measures in the second quarter amounted to approximately €1.1bn, which was €2.4bn less than in the second quarter of last year. This reduction is mainly due to the closure of both the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). 

Jason Sibley, Statistician in the Government Accounts Compilation & Outputs Division, said: "It is the highest Q2 tax figure ever reported. Expenditure on Covid-19 measures continued to decrease to approximately €1.1 billion this quarter, €2.4 billion less than the spend in Q2 2021."

Taxes and social contributions make up 94% of general government revenue. In the second quarter, these categories increased by €3.3bn, almost the entirety of the year-on-year increase, to reach €25.4bn. Taxes on income, profits and capital gains increased by €2.7bn mainly due to increased receipts from income tax and corporation tax. Social contributions, mainly PRSI receipts, increased by €0.6bn.

On the expenditure side of the account, at €28.4 billion, Q2 2022 was €2.5 billion higher than the level of expenditure in Q2 2021 which was €25.3 billion.

The increase is largely due to the recording of expenditure of €2.7bn for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant to fund the mica redress scheme.

More in this section

'We’re getting to the point where we’re not going to be able to cover ourselves' 'We’re getting to the point where we’re not going to be able to cover ourselves'
Europe Pipelines Winter wholesale gas prices fall back again to levels of early summer
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Central Bank to make limited changes to mortgage loan rules
<p>Those who get a top-up loan or re-mortgage with an increase in the principal may also be considered first-time buyers, provided the property remains their primary home.</p>

First-time buyers will be able to borrow up to four times their income

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s