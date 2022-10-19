Record tax take slashes State deficit in the second quarter

A €2.7bn increase in tax revenues in the second quarter helped the Government reduce the State's deficit to €1.4bn, down from €2.3bn last year.

Between April and the end of June, The state took in €27bn. Expenditure was up €2.5bn on the same quarter in 2021 reflecting a large increase in investment grants, which have increased by €2.7bn. This was offset by reduced expenditure on social benefit payments and subsidies.