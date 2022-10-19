Record tax take slashes State deficit in the second quarter

A €2.7bn increase in tax revenues in the second quarter helped the Government reduce the State's deficit to €1.4bn, down from €2.3bn last year.
Between April and the end of June, The state took in €27bn. Expenditure was up €2.5bn on the same quarter in 2021 reflecting a large increase in investment grants, which have increased by €2.7bn. This was offset by reduced expenditure on social benefit payments and subsidies.
New figures from the Central statistic Office (CSO) show expenditure on Covid-19 measures in the second quarter amounted to approximately €1.1bn, which was €2.4bn less than in the second quarter of last year. This reduction is mainly due to the closure of both the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).
Jason Sibley, Statistician in the Government Accounts Compilation & Outputs Division, said: "It is the highest Q2 tax figure ever reported. Expenditure on Covid-19 measures continued to decrease to approximately €1.1 billion this quarter, €2.4 billion less than the spend in Q2 2021."
Taxes and social contributions make up 94% of general government revenue. In the second quarter, these categories increased by €3.3bn, almost the entirety of the year-on-year increase, to reach €25.4bn. Taxes on income, profits and capital gains increased by €2.7bn mainly due to increased receipts from income tax and corporation tax. Social contributions, mainly PRSI receipts, increased by €0.6bn.
On the expenditure side of the account, at €28.4 billion, Q2 2022 was €2.5 billion higher than the level of expenditure in Q2 2021 which was €25.3 billion.
The increase is largely due to the recording of expenditure of €2.7bn for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant to fund the mica redress scheme.