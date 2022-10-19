First-time buyers will be able to borrow up to four times their income

Only first time buyers will be able to borrow up to four times their gross income under the changes made by the Central Bank to mortgage lending rules.

Second and subsequent buyers will continue to be able to buy up to 3.5 times their gross income.

The Central Bank has updated its definition of what it means to be a first-time buyer though. This category now includes divorced or separated people or those have undergone bankruptcy or insolvency in cases where they no longer have an interest in their previous property.

Those who get a top-up loan or re-mortgage with an increase in the principal may also be considered first-time buyers, provided the property remains their primary home.

This limited measure for first-time buyers, in addition to two others, were introduced by the Central Bank as a response to the pressure home buyers face due to rising interest rates and a shortage of supply.

Under the banking regulator’s Mortgage Measures Framework, loan-to-value (LTV) for second and subsequent buyers will increase to by 10% to 90%. This means that both buyer types will need to have a minimum deposit of 10%.

LTV for first-time buyers will remain at 90% and LTV for buy-to-let buyers will remain at 70%.

The final change of note in the Framework is that lenders will have allowances to permit 15% of their lending above their loan-to-income (LTI) and (LTV) to first-time buyers and second and subsequent property buyers. This will offer flexibility to those in challenging circumstances.

These changes are the result of a year-long review into mortgage lending by the Central Bank and are expected to come into effect by January 2023.

Strict borrowing limits were introduced by the regulator in 2015 to ensure no repeat of the credit bubble that led to runaway prices and the disastrous collapse in Irish home prices from the onset of the 2008 banking bust.

Analysts have been critical of these new measures though as they say it will fuel further demand in the housing market when the shortage of supply needs to be tackled first.

However, rising interest rates, brought in by the ECB to tackle inflation, are anticipated to act as a cap on too much borrowing.