Food security in a ‘perfect storm’ of deep challenges

Paul Kelly, director with Food Drink Ireland, says the State can draw upon Brexit and Capital Investment funds to support food industries. He talks to John Daly.

Food Drink Ireland (FDI), the Ibec group representing the food and drink sector, has welcomed the energy supports announced in Budget 2023 as a step in the right direction but calls for larger supports over a longer time period.

“Energy supports are now central to the sustainability of many food and drink businesses as they will determine their ability to remain competitive in export markets like Britain where they also face the headwinds of a weakened sterling exchange rate,” explains FDI Director Paul Kelly.

“The food and drink sector is deeply resilient but is experiencing severe and unprecedented inflationary pressures across most cost headings due to a combination of macro external factors which include global and domestic supply chain constraints, the war in Ukraine as well as Brexit and Covid-19.

"While manufacturers may have achieved some cost recovery in the market, this has fallen greatly short of cost inflation as evidenced by the massive increases in energy and commodity costs versus the lower level of food inflation recorded in the Consumer Price Index.”

While the index has reduced a degree in recent weeks, it remains much higher than it was a year ago.

“There are very elevated price levels for all commodity inputs for the food sector compared with where we were in 2019 or 2020 — prior to significant increases in energy in the form of gas, oil and electricity in 2021 in tandem with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

He added that greater ambition is required in drawing down the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding for the sector, and the Government’s Capital Investment Scheme needs to be increased well beyond €100 million and extended to all food and drink manufacturing sectors.

The Irish food and drink sector performed strongly in 2021 with exports increasing by 4% to €13.5bn.

State can avail of funds to protect food industries

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve funds of €600 million in 2023 should be used to future-proof the sector from these increased costs of trade due to Brexit, many of which have not yet crystallised with delays in the implementation of some Border controls.

Amongst the FDI’s Budget 2023 submission were the introduction of investment aids to support companies investing in enabling technology, management training and upskilling, plant renewal and expansion, refinancing, market development and innovation to regain competitiveness following a single market fracture.

Additional funding should also be put in place for direct grant supports for marketing and trade promotion for companies looking to build new markets in the EU and internationally and for companies looking to transition their operations to lower-carbon technologies.

As the main trade association for the food and drink industry in Ireland, FDI represents the interests of over 150 food, drink and non-food grocery manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to its brief to ensuring an environment exists which is conducive to the success and further growth of the industry.

FDI provides leadership and direction on a number of key strategic issues, including sustainability, competitiveness and general food chain policy. It also develops industry-led training to the industry through its Food Drink Ireland Skillnet.

“Certainly, the energy supports provided through the Budget over the coming months for SME’s and for larger energy-intensive companies will be critical, not just for food companies but also associated enterprises like shops, restaurants and bars.”

UK market still important for Irish exports

Given that exports break down roughly a third to the UK, a third to the EU and a third to international markets, and that many of these markets are initiating similar energy supports, it is important that Ireland follows a similar programme.

“But again, given the economic and market turmoil that we’ve seen in the UK over recent weeks with a 6% drop in the pound to the euro, this will place a further burden on Irish food exporters.”

The deepening conflict in Ukraine continues as a major factor affecting world economics, and particularly those smaller open economies like Ireland.

“There appears to be no immediate end in sight to that war and for that reason we would see a number of emergency measures needing to be put in place well into 2023 to cope with the fallout from that ongoing situation.”

Determining when the current levels of inflation will start to level off is another imponderable, and even to what degree that might be when it does come about: “The elevated price levels that inflation has brought about are likely not going to go away so we are going to be in for a higher price environment even when this current crisis manages to resolve itself.”

While Ireland is no stranger to regular economic challenges, most recently the 2008 financial meltdown that resulted in IMF bailouts, the current crisis does appear to unique in presenting as a ‘perfect storm’ of very testing factors.

Food sector facing unique range of challenges

“The range of challenges that everybody in the agri-food sector are facing are greater than would have been experienced ever before,” Mr Kelly agrees.

“Coming immediately after the industry had to deal with a pandemic added to by the follow-on outcome of the Brexit vote, it certainly has been a very challenging number of years. That said, I do believe that the situation does point to the huge resilience demonstrated right across the Irish agri-food sector.

"It is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, and it is here to stay and not going away. It has huge linkages right across the country, and particularly to rural areas, and we believe the supports the government has put in place will really help the industry and allow it to come out the other side as the economic bedrock of the country it has always been.”