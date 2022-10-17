New CSO figures suggests Irish exports and all Ireland trade continue to benefit from Brexit deal

The CSO figures show exports from the Republic across the Irish Sea into Britain rose to almost €1.5bn from €969m, and accounted for 8% of total goods exports from Ireland.
Overall exports of goods from the Republic to the world rose to almost €20bn in from July last year to August 2022, an increase of over €4bn.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 12:58
Cáit Caden

Exports to Britain surged by 59% in the 12 months to the end of August, while all-Ireland trade continued to expand, suggesting the economy north and south continues to benefit from Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol deal.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson claims the Protocol has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is in talks with the Irish government on how the “debris” from the deal must be “cleared away” before power sharing in Stormont can resume.

The products accounting for the largest share of exports were chemicals and other related products at €655m and food and live animals at €328m.

Meanwhile, exports from the Republic to the North were up from €329m in August last year to €406m in the same month this year.

Total goods imports rose to €13.2bn in August 2022, an increase of €1.2m on July 2021 figures.

