New CSO figures suggests Irish exports and all Ireland trade continue to benefit from Brexit deal

Exports to Britain surged by 59% in the 12 months to the end of August, while all-Ireland trade continued to expand, suggesting the economy north and south continues to benefit from Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol deal.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson claims the Protocol has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is in talks with the Irish government on how the “debris” from the deal must be “cleared away” before power sharing in Stormont can resume.