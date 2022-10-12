Small business customers of KBC and Ulster Bank must prioritise switching – SFA

Small businesses in Ireland are being urged to move their accounts from KBC and Ulster despite the current crisis with rising energy and business costs.

The Small Firms Association (SFA) is urging all its members to prioritise switching banking providers and ensure that all new bank accounts are set up correctly, so they can continue to make and receive payments.

According to the Central Bank, of the 292,996 accounts in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank closed in the eight months to the end of August, 283,253, or 97 per cent, were accounts held by private households. SME customers, including sole traders, accounted for 3 per cent.

"I understand the pressure business owners are currently facing from the energy affordability crisis and rising business costs," SFA Chair, Graham Byrne said.

"However, now is the time to ensure that their banking services are not disrupted. This includes choosing a new provider, moving their balances and transactions, and closing their current and deposit accounts. As Revenue’s Pay and File Deadline approaches businesses must also ensure their new account details are up to date with Revenue."

In relation to the planned departure of KBC and Ulster, the SFA urged the Government to focus on attracting new bank and non-banking activity into Ireland to fill the gap they leave behind.

According to the recent SFA's Cost of Doing Business report, 22% of all businesses with fewer than 50 employees have borrowed in the last 12 months in order to grow or expand their business or purchase new machinery. However, 12% of businesses did not apply believing the loan would not be approved.

"These results show the importance and need for borrowing by Ireland’s small business community," Byrne said. "In addition, members report feeling fatigued from the arduous credit process and previous rejections, which stops them from applying for new borrowing or reduces their requests."