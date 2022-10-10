Big Food mulls ways to keep supermarkets stocked this winter   

Nestle and its rivals spent two years grappling with pandemic-related disruptions. Now the world’s biggest food companies are bracing for the next threat: A winter with too little gas to power their factories.

In response, the food makers are pleading their case to policymakers, cutting back on energy use and converting gas-fired plants to oil to keep Europe’s shelves filled with staples like cereal, bread and yogurt — even if natural gas supplies dry up.

“Some companies will be lobbying governments on where in the hierarchy of energy users they sit,” said Will Hayllar, global managing partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants.

“They will also take action to guarantee supply, installing their own generators for example,” and stockpiling fuel, he said.

Multinational food companies have been installing burners that can switch sites to oil from gas, including McDonald’s bun-maker Aryzta, whose freezers and bakeries are energy intensive.

Germany’s family-owned Dr Oetker, whose products range from frozen pizzas to baking powder, has also reduced energy consumption and added the option of using oil, where possible.

At Nestle, the cost of goods sold rose 14% in the first half, and the company expects a similar rate of growth for the full year.

Energy costs

Prices of ingredients like palm oil and wheat have fallen from highs reached earlier this year, but gas remains more than twice as expensive as it was before Russia’s February invasion.

Higher energy costs will also reduce how much consumers have to spend.

To be sure, the threat to Big Food isn’t as existential as to some industries, such as chemical, glass and metal manufacturers.

But any increase in costs could squeeze profit margins, given that consumer-goods companies are getting pushback from retailers on raising prices.

European food retailers are even more exposed than manufacturers as they have high energy needs and lower margins.

Frozen food retailer Iceland has already had its debt downgraded by rating company Moody’s over concerns surging energy costs and falling consumer demand will cause the grocer’s credit metrics to deteriorate more than previously expected.

Gas shortages

Longer-term green-energy programmes at companies like Nestle, Unilever and Danone have bolstered their resilience to gas shortages.

Most of Nestle and Danone’s sites in Europe already purchase electricity from renewable generators, and carbon-cutting goals have pushed both away from gas for heating.

Unilever uses 100% renewable grid electricity and is working toward fully renewable self-generated electricity and heat too.

Nestle, which says 5% of its plants could be at risk from a gas shortage, has been converting whenever possible to oil, chief financial officer Francois-Xavier Roger said at a Barclays conference in September.

The Swiss maker of KitKat wafers and Nespresso coffee is also adding stock and lining up suppliers outside of Europe, in case existing ones are affected by gas cuts.

Packaging threats

While governments will probably prioritise foodmakers above most other industries, producers of ancillary goods such as packaging could face shortages.

“If you have a momentary gas interruption it would instantly disrupt supply chains,” said Steve Freeman, director of energy and environmental issues at the Confederation of Paper Industries, a trade group.

“There’s a number of mills that supply to food manufacturers, and no cardboard boxes or paper packaging could mean no food being shipped,” he said.

Agricultural producers such as farmers and processors of goods like starch and sugar are also concerned.

They’ve been switching from natural gas to other energy sources, and some raw material processors are starting production earlier in the year to reduce demand in the peak months of January and February, according to industry group FoodDrinkEurope.

Bloomberg