The beginner's guide to planning a pension

We could spend up to a third of our lives in retirement so it’s important to plan for it accordingly, even if it always seems like something that can be put off until another day.

What is a pension?

A pension is simply a long-term savings plan, the goal of which is to build up a lump sum of money that you can live off when you retire.

Why should I save into a pension?

So that you can live comfortably in retirement — something which the State pension alone won’t allow you to do. Most experts recommend that you need a pension of at least half your pre-retirement income in order to live comfortably in your golden years. But two-thirds is best.

Darragh Cassidy is Head of Communications at bonkers.ie.

The average full-time wage in Ireland is now around €48,000. Half of that is €24,000, and two thirds is €32,000. By contrast, the current state pension is around €13,000 a year, which means most workers can expect to experience a significant drop in their living standards unless they make their own provisions for their retirement years. The good news is that saving into a pension is one of the most tax-efficient things you can do with your money.

Why choose a pension over a normal savings plan?

To encourage people to save for their retirement, the government has made pensions a really tax-efficient way to save in three key ways.

1. Your savings grow tax free;

2. You get tax relief on contributions;

3. And you get a tax-free lump sum.

Company pensions

Bigger employers, but many smaller ones too, will often have their own pension scheme (called a group pension scheme) which you will usually be invited to join upon starting your job.

If your employer doesn’t have its own group pension scheme or you’re not allowed to join it, then they must provide you with access to at least one standard Personal Retirement Savings Accounts (PRSA) into which you can save for your retirement.

If you sign up to a pension scheme through your employer, they will deduct your contributions each month directly from your salary, and the tax relief will be applied automatically.

In many cases your employer will also contribute towards your pension too — but usually only if you contribute something as well. Most employers offer around 5%, sometimes more. This means if you earn €40,000 a year they’ll put in €2,000 a year for you, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

And you won’t pay any tax on this money either. This mix of tax-free growth, tax relief on your pension contributions, and contributions from your employer make a pension by far the best way to save for your retirement.

What pension should I join?

Your options will depend on your work situation. If you are an employee, you may be able to join a pension scheme run by your employer as outlined above. Employees in the public sector can join their public sector pension scheme. The self-employed can take out a personal pension.

Meanwhile, PRSAs are open to virtually anyone to save for retirement.

When should I start a pension?

The earlier you can start paying into a pension the better, even if it only means you can save a small amount each month. That’s because the longer you leave it, the more expensive it gets.

Let’s say you’re aiming to build up a pension fund of around €265,000, which would give you a pension of around €20,000 a year (which includes the State pension of about €13,000) as well as a cash-free lump sum upon retirement of €66,250 i.e. 25% — the maximum amount you’re allowed to take.

The accompanying graphic shows what you would need to save each month to reach your retirement savings goal at 68.

As you can see, the later you leave it, the harder it gets to meet your goal. However, these amounts don’t include any contributions that your employer might also make, which could ease the savings burden.

Note these figures are estimates only and are based on certain assumptions such as your monthly pension contribution increasing by 2.5% each year up until your retirement age, and growth of 5% per annum before charges.

Access

As a pension is for your retirement years, in most cases you cannot access the money in your pension until a certain age. Depending on the type of pension plan you are saving into, this age can be anywhere from 50 to 66 usually. So don’t put money into a pension if you think you’ll need it a few years later for a rainy day.

Where does my money go?

When you save into a pension, your money usually gets invested into a mix of stocks, bonds and property. Some pension funds will also invest in commodities such as coal, oil and gold. This is because these investments provide the potential for far higher returns than simply keeping your money on deposit. If saving for a pension through your employer, they should be able to provide you with advice on all the funds available to you. There is often what's called a ‘default investment fund’. This is the fund that’s recommended by the pension provider and its investment mix will change every few years as you get closer to retirement.

Pension fees and charges

Your pension provider will charge a fee for managing your money. Fees and charges can have a huge impact on the value of your pension fund over a long period of time so it’s important you pay close attention to these.

The charges can vary but are usually one or a mix of the following:

1. A fund management charge or annual management charge (AMC): 0.5% to 1.5% on average, which is levied on the value of your savings each year.

2. Entry fees/entry charge: from 2% to 5% of contributions usually. This is a charge on the money you invest.

3. Policy fee: a fixed amount per month; usually €5 or so to cover administrative charges.

Some funds can charge AMCs of well above 1% with the lure of higher potential returns. However research has shown that over several decades, most funds end up tracking the wider market anyway and that the biggest bearing on the value of your pension fund upon retirement will be fees and charges (and how much you’ve saved too of course). So in general, the lower the fees, the better.

Leaving a job

When leaving a job you’ll have various options as to what to do with the pension you have saved with your employer. However a key point to remember is that if you have been saving into a group scheme for less than two years, your employer will usually refund you the money you have saved minus any money they may have also contributed.

In other words they’ll kick you out of the scheme and it’ll be as if you were never saving in the first place. This is an important thing to consider if you are thinking of leaving your job after less than two years or so.