Price of a cup of coffee across Europe jumps 17% to become 'almost a luxury'

The price of a cup of coffee has jumped by 17% across Europe in the past year, making it almost a luxury purchase, according to Eurostat in its latest analysis of price hikes.
The EU statistics office also highlights the jump in prices for milk, up by over 24% in August from a year earlier and the 33% leap in sugar prices, ingredients that may likely add to the cost of the morning beverage.
"Kicking off the day with a mug of hot coffee is a daily routine for many," Eurostat said. "However, recent price rises might make this morning staple almost a luxury," it added.
Finland, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Hungary posted the largest price hikes for coffee, while Hungary, Lithuania, and Croatia posted "substantial" increases for milk, and sugar prices rose significantly in Poland, Estonia, and Latvia, according to Eurostat.
Irish price increases for coffee, milk, and sugar didn't make it into the Eurostat analysis of top price hikes across Europe for August.
According to the Central Statistics Office, Irish prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by around 9% in August from a year earlier.
However, the CSO figures published last month also showed that the annual price inflation of whole milk was running in Ireland at 22.6%, and the price of low-fat milk was up by almost 18%.
There were also hefty price increases in other food items in the CSO goods basket, with prices of pasta products up 17.6%, flour and other cereals were up by 15.6%, and meat prices 12.7% higher over the same period.
However, Irish price inflation overall had eased in August to 8.7% from 9.1% in July, the figures showed.