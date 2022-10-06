CSO: Services record a rise in value and a slight increase in volume 

The overall value of output by service providers was 22% higher in August compared to the same period last year.
The sector that showed the largest increase in value on pre-Covid times was communications, which climbed over 50%.

The value of services increased by 2.2% in August compared to the previous month, according to recent figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The largest value increases were experienced in scientific and technical businesses, rising over 14%.

Value in the hospitality industry also climbed 3.5%.

The value of services was 28% higher in August compared to pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

The sectors showing an increase in value on pre-Covid times were communications, which climbed over 50%, science and technical services rose 24%, wholesale and retail went up 19% and transportation and storage went up 7%.

The volume of services increased slightly for the month of August, creeping up just 0.4%. Volumes rose substantially compared to the previous year as expected due to pandemic restrictions curtailing activity.

However, the slight rise in volume compared to the rise in value indicated the impact inflation is having on businesses in the services sector.

September data revealed ongoing severe cost pressures facing service sector companies, linked to energy and wages in particular, according to AIB’s recent Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the services industry.

The PMI showed the increase in prices charged for services was the sixth highest since the survey began in 2000.

"Businesses continued to experience acute upward pressure on input costs, especially energy prices and wages. These continued to be passed on to customers in the form of higher price charges,” said AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan.

