Embrace reform to ensure a sustainable pensions landscape for future generations

Slowly but surely, the Irish pensions landscape is evolving.

From the transposition into law of the IORP II EU Directive last year, which will improve pension scheme management, through to auto-enrolment and other reforms such as the flexible retirement age announced by Government in recent weeks, the pensions sector is undergoing significant change.

With far-reaching implications for businesses, now is the time for leaders in both the private and public sector to review the changes and ensure they understand what these mean both for their pension scheme and its members.

Mairéad O’Mahony, head of Wealth Solutions, Aon Ireland.

Of all the changes that have recently come into play, the IORP II reforms are undoubtedly the most pressing. Despite being signed into law back in April 2021, it may still come as a surprise to many employers around the country that they have less than three months to achieve full compliance with this Directive.

IORP II

A fundamental component of pension reform in Ireland, IORP II is the most significant change to pension regulation in over 30 years. Key changes include alterations to how pension schemes are governed, how they manage risk and, above all, how the Pensions Authority will supervise the market. Once fully implemented, IORP II will enhance the management of pension schemes in Ireland over the long-term and will improve outcomes for individual retirement savers.

For many employers, however, these changes represent an additional burden at a time when cost inflation and energy price increases are dominating management discussions. At least in the short-term, IORP II will result in additional costs and administration for trustee groups, meaning that some employers are considering the alternative options available to them to ensure their pension arrangements are compliant.

Master Trust

Joining a Master Trust is an option that is being considered by many. A Master Trust can offer the best of all worlds. Participating employers maintain full control over key strategic elements such as benefit design and the creation of a bespoke communication and engagement strategy for their employees, while responsibility for governance and compliance, investment strategy, manager selection and monitoring, as well as the administration of the scheme, rests with the Master Trust provider.

Master Trusts can also provide access to greater investment sophistication, and high-quality member communications, at a lower cost than would otherwise be the case. In addition, employers benefit from the reduced time commitment associated with outsourced trusteeship, as well as the peace of mind associated with knowing the Trust will continue to evolve with legislation, compliance requirements and pension reforms.

Given the short window remaining to achieve full compliance with IORP II regulations, there has been an increase in interest from employers and trustees who are now exploring the Master Trust option as a route not just to full compliance with IORP II, but also in many cases to a better overall pension solution for their members.

At Aon Ireland, we are helping leaders understand the level of additional requirements placed upon them by IORP II and supporting them as they choose which model to adopt into the future.

Recent reforms

While a focus on IORP II compliance is necessary for the coming weeks to ensure employers and trustees meet the deadline, it’s also crucial that businesses move quickly after that deadline, to reframe their focus on the impacts of more recent reforms on their pension schemes and the wider pension landscape.

After a long wait, the Government announced an auto-enrolment scheme in March this year. With less than half of all employees across Ireland saving for retirement, the scheme, which is due to be set up by 2023 for employee enrolments in 2024, will significantly increase the number of savers and help to ensure that people are better prepared for life after work.

The detail on implementation still needs to be worked through, however. For example, significant cohorts of employees fall outside of the auto-enrolment net. There are also proposed differences in tax treatment relative to the existing system and unintended consequences such as inbuilt gender bias. Employers and trustees will need to consider what the new requirements mean for their scheme and how they wish to handle any identified anomalies for their membership.

Meanwhile, the recent announcement around a flexible retirement age is a welcome addition to the pension reform landscape, recognising as it does the growing numbers who want to continue contributing to the economy well beyond the traditional age. While the failure to increase the State retirement age beyond 66 is a missed opportunity, this compromise will go some way towards helping to reduce the ever-increasing burden on younger workers.

As part of this change, increases in PRSI contributions have been flagged as has the introduction of a PRSI Contribution Statement. Employers will need clarity on all of this. With the growing complexity of the private pension system and the proposed introduction of auto-enrolment, it will be important to minimise the weight placed on businesses.

Retirement readiness

The focus this week has been on the measures announced in the Budget, but it is critical, because of the timeframe involved, that we don’t get distracted by these newer reforms as otherwise, the deadline for IORP II will be missed by many.

IORP II will deliver greater trust in the pensions system, for all stakeholders — employers, trustees and individuals — and will help to improve overall retirement readiness, one of the biggest challenges of our generation. It is time for all to take action to ensure steps are taken toward compliance ahead of the deadline.

