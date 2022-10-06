New landscape for pensions and employment

Despite higher inflation, poorly performing investment markets and growing questions about the global economy heading towards a recession, the employment market is still buoyant for most employees.

Data has shown the jobless rate hovering at the level it stood at before the Covid-19 pandemic. The May 2022 unemployment reading was revised down to 4.2% from 4.7% and June amended to 4.3% from 4.8% previously.

In the US they’ve coined the phrase “Great Resignation” as a result of seeing a large cohort of employees who have decided to leave service as they wanted better wages, better work-life balance, more flexible remote work and better Retirement & Health Benefits.

The rate of people leaving employment had been climbing steadily since 2012, but after an initial pandemic related collapse in leavers and a spike in layoffs, they are now beginning to see nearly three times as many people leave their jobs each month than get laid off.

"In order for employees to become enthused about retirement savings, we need to make pensions more understandable," writes Norman Barry.

Their latest data shows that in May 2022 4.2 million people voluntarily left, while just 1.4 million were laid off. This is not just a problem for the US, it is an increasing issue globally. With employers desperate for talent, and employees a hot commodity, it is no surprise that team members are open to alternatives. So why are valuable employees switching jobs?

1. Higher salaries;

2. Better benefits;

3. Flexible work conditions;

4. Career advancement.

The ability to ‘work from anywhere’

In times of elevated inflation, it would appear that switching to higher paid jobs was one of the few ways to mitigate the increasing cost of living. However, job security is impacted for new joiners with the ‘last in first out’ mantra very much a risk consideration as we navigate through tough economic times. The younger workforce is acutely aware of this. So, for a pensions article, how is such data relevant?

Appreciating the merit of adequate retirement benefits since the pandemic, we have witnessed a growing number of employees who say they are more concerned about retiring when they want; a growing number are more appreciative of their retirement plan and more appreciative of their healthcare plans.

Millennials in particular are more vocal as to what they want from employers, including more holistic benefit considerations. Many employees see a company contribution to a retirement plan as one of the top priorities along with workplace flexibility in terms of hours and office attendance.

Will this workplace independence harm our long-term competitiveness due to the challenges companies face in terms of culture, output and the passing of experience and knowledge to a younger workforce? That’s a discussion for another day.

In tandem with each individual's increasing awareness as to the importance of pensions, the government has faced increasing and continuous pressure to change the narrative around pension provision by introducing measures to encourage private pension coverage.

Why? Recent studies show that life expectancy in Ireland is currently 90 years for men and 92.6 years for women. This will mean that those who retire at 65, will be retired for more than a quarter of their lives, with one-third of the population depending solely on the State to provide income in their later years.

This is based upon recent Central Statistic Office figures highlighting that 34% of Irish workers were not a member of a Retirement Plan. Tinkering with retirement age extensions and auto-enrolment are all issues designed to both increase pension participation but also lessen the burden of cost that the State will need to shoulder.

On the 29th March this year, The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, detailed the Final Design principles for the Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings System for Ireland.

Due to come into effect in 2024 which is a very tight timeframe, the scheme will see some 750,000 workers enrolled automatically into a new workplace pension scheme with matching employer contributions and a state top-up. For every €3 saved by a worker, a further €4 will be credited to their pension savings account. Whilst this will increase those participating in a pension, the benefit expectation from same needs to be explored.

In order for employees to become enthused about retirement savings, we need to make pensions more understandable through education and the direct correlation between contribution levels, investment choices and probable outcomes.

In essence, better and clearer communication. Simplifying the complex pension literature in the market to focus on the important aspects of retirement planning and linking to broader financial plans is key to unlocking engagement levels.

Awareness is undoubtedly a big challenge. Historically, employees have tended to defer pension discussions and indeed, pension contributions due to immediate requirements on set Income levels. However, within Insight, we have seen millennials getting better at planning and preparing for the future.

In our experience, many tend to acknowledge the importance of and prioritise pension contributions from their 40’s. The effect is to increase the burden of costs in the later years which is not the ideal way to approach this issue due to the shortening timescale for growth on such contributions.

With all of the uncertainty and limited awareness around pensions, the one truth that remains constant is that ’the sooner you start your retirement planning, the better’. Awareness is key to getting employees to engage. The individual needs to explore their benefit provision and determine if enhancements are both possible and available.

Only then can informed decisions be made regarding the type of financial lifestyle they can expect when they retire. The necessity to attend pension briefings at work is important. Too often work gets in the way. This needs to change if we are to create a better understanding and develop a tailored approach , for each individual.

Employers have a multitude of issues to deal with, one of which is to ensure employees are both engaged and informed on their options for retirement and post retirement planning.

The provision of tangible benefits at retirement age is both beneficial and valuable to the employee. At retirement, the individual must then decide how to utilise such benefits for the provision of income. The global landscape for retirement investing is changing. Previously the focus was on investing for retirement — accumulating assets for future use — but as our populations age, post-retirement investing is becoming more important. Here, the necessity for impartial advice, is crucial.

This advice will be required for many years and therefore care must be taken. Simplifying the investment element of the total advice required, highlights where impartial advisers can add the most value: that is, applying knowledge gained from building and maintaining client relationships.

Impartial advisers can use their understanding of clients’ individual circumstances to apply a level of customisation. The necessity to commence discussions with impartial advisers on how to navigate the changes ahead, will help reduce tomorrow's burdens today.

Find out more at www.insightprivateclients.ie