Compounding growth can ease woes of inflation

It is probably no surprise that recent Bank of Ireland research shows that almost three quarters of those surveyed were prioritising day-to-day spending over their future financial savings plans.

I once heard inflation described as a “silent thief” that steals money from your wallet or your purse. It can have a very damaging effect on your finances but effective long-term planning should always legislate for periods when the cost of living is rising.

Elevated concerns about today’s demands are very understandable — immediate needs like paying the electricity bill and putting food on the table have to come ahead of longer term considerations for many. It is all about allocating your money in the most appropriate manner. Recent hikes in the rate of inflation have forced us to examine our spending to make sure we are getting better value for money, making sure that we eliminate waste and get our money working for us. Smart management of our money is more important than ever.

Even with the increased pressure on spending, the Central Bank data shows that, as a country, we maintain a healthy savings habit. But are we using our savings in the most effective manner? If high inflation requires that we keep more money for current spending, then we need to make the most of our savings to keep the value of what we have growing.

Bernard Walsh says tax relief can be a far bigger help for long-term savings than many people realise.

Albert Einstein once called compounding one of the most powerful forces in the universe. It is not just about getting growth on your money but getting growth upon growth. Starting as early as you can, doing as much as you can and for as long as you can makes it easier. As a simple example, take two people both save €5,000 p.a. with one starting at age 25 and the other at 35, with the same growth rate of 5% p.a. The earlier starter at age 65 would have €639k while the other would accumulate €354k. Compounding growth can help alleviate the impact of inflation.

Taking advantage of tax relief is one sure fire way of helping your long-term savings. But many are put off by this, viewing the system as complicated and hard to navigate. The Bank of Ireland survey called out that only 44% understand how pensions work (27% cited they definitely don’t). 37% say they understand the tax benefits of pension saving but 31% don’t. Making decisions about pensions is part fact and part feelings. But if people don’t understand how pensions work, realise the implications of not having a pension or get advice on it, they won’t be financially prepared for their future when they stop regular work.

At its most basic, if you are a top rate tax payer and you put €100 into your pension, you get tax relief at 40%, so it costs you €60 net. There are no shortage of Revenue rules and limits around this but the system is designed to allow you to do more as you get older. In our survey, 82% asked advisors to make it simple for them to understand saving for retirement.

However, some people fear financial loss through pension investing. Tax relief gives you a 40% “head start” but you can choose to put money in a low risk cash fund or similar if you do not want the swings and roundabouts of investing. So if you can save and this money is not needed for the foreseeable future, then the pension system might offer you an attractive home for this money.

When we meet customers, we talk about optimising the return on your money — this is all about trying to achieve the best return on your money within the level of risk that you are comfortable with. It is important that you get good advice on the investment of your pensions — make sure that it is managed in a way that reflects your wishes and your attitude to risk. The good news is that there are many ways in which your money can be managed both before and after retirement. The choices now include strategies that smooth your returns over time and those that de-risk automatically as markets become more volatile. If your money is to grow ahead of inflation, you need to include strategies that allocate to “real assets” which usually includes shares, property and alternative such as commodities. The price you pay for long-term growth from these assets is that they can fluctuate in value. There can be periods of uncertainty like we have experienced this year. They need patience and time in the markets as opposed to timing the markets. The legendary investor Warren Buffett advised that “successful investing takes time, discipline, and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.” So, to grow your money ahead of inflation, you need to allocate to real assets in a manner that reflects your risk tolerance but then be patient to allow those strategies to bear fruit.

For those already in retirement, there is a risk associated with being too cautious in managing your money. If you have a fixed income, you may not have many choices regarding your pension pot, but you may need to consider if you can make better use of any cash holdings you have. If you have selected the Approved Retirement Fund (“ARF”) route, you may need to factor in living off that money for thirty years or more. All of the data points to people living longer which is obviously welcome. But it brings a requirement to get your ARF delivering growth ahead of inflation, over time. An overly cautious approach will struggle to deliver “real growth” i.e. more than the cost of living.

The “silent thief” is indeed getting plenty attention at the moment. It is an inevitable feature of an economy at points to your financial planning journey. We have been fortunate that inflation has been pretty benign in recent decades but we cannot ignore it and hope it just goes away. Pension saving usually brings a high degree of flexibility. We may need to revise our plans and factor in the need for more growth. In Bank of Ireland, we spend considerable time with our clients ensuring that their plans are fit for purpose and as much as possible, are future proof. The silent thief can be combatted, but as always with financial planning, getting advice from a professional is an essential ingredient to make an informed decision.

