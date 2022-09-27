Pipeline pressure adds to nervousness over winter gas

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Opal gas pipeline in Lubmin in Germany.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:44
Elena Mazneva

European wholesale gas advanced after four days of losses as issues reported at the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline added to uncertainty over future Russian supply.

Prices on the futures market rose as much as 6.4%, after dropping to a two-month low earlier this week. Late Monday, Nord Stream reported a pressure drop on both strings of the pipeline and said it was investigating the incident. The link was shut this month and there’s no impact on supplies, but it adds to nervousness in the market.

The event followed an earlier report that checks have begun after Nord Stream 2 — the controversial idled pipeline — also experienced a sudden loss in pressure, and gas leaks were detected in Danish and Swedish exclusive economic zones.

Nord Stream, running under the Baltic Sea, last year delivered nearly 40% of Russia’s gas to Europe. But Russia's Gazprom slashed flows on that route in several steps starting in June, citing technical issues with equipment at its entry point, before halting supplies altogether. 

Nord Stream 2, which runs close to the first pipeline, has been built and filled with technical gas last year but has never delivered any fuel to Europe amid the Kremlin’s stand-off with the West.

“News that leakages were found at Nord Stream is likely supporting the upside today, as a restart becomes even more uncertain now,” analysts at trading firm Energi Danmark said in a research note.

The German network regulator’s president, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that the market situation remains “tense” but the country and the European Union are no longer dependent on Nord Stream supplies. 

The pipeline’s operator issued an outage notice formally active until October 26, while the German economy ministry said it’s “in the process of clarifying the matter.” 

The price of gas for delivery in October, the European benchmark, was 4.3% higher at €181.37 per megawatt-hour at one stage. The UK equivalent rose 4.7%.

European prices

European prices have dropped almost 50% from the highs of August as stockpiles build steadily to meet winter demand and nations take steps to reduce consumption. Storage sites are about 88% full, above the five-year average, even though Russian pipeline exports have dropped to the bare minimum. Strong imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and mild weather forecasts for October — after the current cold spell — have also helped market nerves.

The continent may import almost 40% more LNG during the coming winter than in the prior year, according to BloombergNEF. Along with demand destruction resulting from higher prices, those shipments are enough to cover a complete halt in Russian pipeline flows from October 1, it said.

Still, traders are closely watching Moscow’s moves to see if the situation deteriorates. There are also concerns about Europe’s ability to fill in storages next summer without Russian volumes.

 Bloomberg

