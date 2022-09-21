European gas jumps on winter risks as Putin steps up Ukraine war

European natural gas prices rose as traders assessed the security of winter supply with Russia stepping up its war in Ukraine, even as nations deepened efforts to prevent the energy crisis from snowballing.

Benchmark futures jumped as much as 7.1% for a second day of gains. In the latest move to ensure supply, Germany said it will nationalise Uniper SE and avert a collapse of the energy sector with winter just days away.

The UK plans to slash the wholesale prices that are incorporated into business energy bills this winter, according to people familiar with the matter.

But risks for the winter remain. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” in Ukraine and pledged to annex the territories his forces have already occupied, raising the stakes in the seven-month-old conflict.

A prolonged war brings the threat of further disruptions in Russian gas supply, especially along the remaining major route through Ukraine.

“The European gas market is finding a geopolitical bid this morning with Putin’s latest comments,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. They are “raising concerns about the remaining flow of Russian gas to Europe.” The crisis, which has kept prices more than seven times higher than their typical seasonal levels, has already brought the European economy to the brink of recession. Nations are taking historic steps to ensure there’s enough energy supply with the official heating season starting next month.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, rose 5% to 204 euros per megawatt-hour as of 9:29 am in Amsterdam, after gaining 6.6% on Tuesday. The UK equivalent contract increased 4.6% A bright spot for policy makers is steadily filling inventories, which at 86% full is just above the five-year average. That’s providing some cushion should Russian supply drop further. Strong imports of liquefied natural gas are also helping send the fuel into storage, helping ease prices from the highs of August.

But an unusually cold winter could quickly drain those reserves. Replenishing them would be even more harder for Europe next year because it will be left without the usual volumes of Russian gas.

- Bloomberg