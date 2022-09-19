Ireland's pub trade faces bleak outlook as customers plan to cut back on spending

'Reduced footfall coupled with soaring energy costs means we are almost certainly looking at the permanent closure of many more pubs' - Vintners
42% of Irish adults plan to visit hospitality venues far less often between now and New Year’s Eve. Picture: iStock

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 11:33
Alan Healy

More than four in ten Irish adults plan fewer visits to pubs for the rest of the year as the rein in spending over the cost of living crisis putting further pressure on the industry.

The data from a new survey has prompted Vintners’ Federation of Ireland CEO, Paul Clancy, to call for urgent and substantive energy supports for the pub trade in Budget 2023. He says pubs cannot pass on increases to customers already under financial strain.

The Cost of Living Consumer Pulse Survey, carried out across Ireland and the UK last month, found that 42% of Irish adults plan to visit hospitality venues far less often between now and New Year’s Eve.

The survey comes on the back of sky-rocketing fuel bills for Ireland’s 7,000 heavily energy-reliant pubs and a pandemic which saw the permanent closure of many pubs nationwide.

“The survey findings paint a bleak future for the pubs of Ireland, their staff and the communities where they often provide a vital social hub,” said Mr Clancy, whose organisation represents 4,000 publicans.

“With 42% of pub-goers expected to curtail visits due to cost of living pressures, it is vital that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe provides urgent and substantive energy supports to the pub trade in Budget 2023.

“Pubs cannot pass on increases to customers already under financial strain and colossal energy costs are going to force pubs to close, or reduce their winter opening times.

“Reduced footfall, coupled with an unprecedented rise in energy costs after 22 months of Covid lockdown closures and restrictions, means we are almost certainly looking at the permanent closure of many more pubs.”

