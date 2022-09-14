AIB has not ruled out passing on the costs of the latest ECB interest rate hike to customers

AIB has not ruled out passing on the costs associated with the latest interest rate hike to its customers.

AIB's decision on whether or not it will absorb the impact of the latest rate hike of 0.75% will be made “over the course of the next number of weeks”, according to its chief executive Colin Hunt.

The bank, which is the biggest mortgage lender in the country, previously absorbed the impact of the first interest rate of 0.50%.

“We haven’t yet gone through the process of considering our response to it,” said Mr Hunt.

Mr Hunt’s remarks were made during an Oireachtas Committee where he was asked by People Before Profit TD Mick Barry if the bank will have the same response to the latest rate hike as it did with the first.

The bank said it is also facing challenges from the increase. Mr Hunt explained that the bank, like all banks in the EU, is required to hold a certain amount of capital. The bank issues bonds to markets to meet those requirements which are in place to protect depositors in the event of banking failure.

“The yield that is there in our own bonds have increased between 2% and 4.5% since the interest rate hike,” said Mr Hunt.

AIB posted strong half year earnings despite headwinds. The bank’s after tax profit reached €477m and total income increased by 8%.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty urged AIB to absorb these costs as a way to make up for previous “shenanigans” the bank made such as the quickly reversed decision to make 70 branches cashless and its involvement with the tracker mortgage scandal which led to AIB being sanctioned with a record fine of €83m by the Central Bank.

Mr Doherty said that the bank is in a “strong position” as its customer base has also grown due to the exit of KBC and Ulster Bank from the market in the Republic.

Over half of the customers in AIB's mortgage portfolio have fixed rate mortgages. Less than 20% have tracker mortgages and the rest are on standard variable rates. The last two sets of customers are the most vulnerable to the ECB rate hike.