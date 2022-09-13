Two British port strikes threaten more disruption for Irish exporters and importers

Two of Britain’s largest ports are bracing for overlapping dockworker walkouts in coming weeks, threatening more disruption to trade flows in Ireland and Britain.

Rail unions are separately poised to revive stoppages on hold since the country began a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with details likely to be announced next week after her funeral.

While strikes spurred by soaring inflation were interrupted by the monarch’s death, action across numerous industries is set to resume in due course.

The spate of walkouts will represent a major challenge for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, already battling the crisis around escalating energy bills.

Strike action

A previously announced two-week strike at the Port of Liverpool will start on September 20, after engineering and port operatives rejected the latest pay offer from Peel Ports at a meeting. That’s a day later than originally planned, avoiding the date of the royal funeral.

In a separate ballot, workers at Felixstowe voted against a wage increase to be imposed by the UK arm of CK Hutchison, setting the stage for a new round of industrial action at Britain’s busiest container port. That walkout is set to take place from September 27 to October 5, overlapping by a week with the Liverpool action, and follows a previous strike in late August.

Irish trade experts had warned last month that the strikes at Felistowe Port, Britain's largest, and at Liverpool, could likely disrupt Irish exporters and importers accessing the continent.

Further rail strikes likely won’t come until October due to a requirement to give two weeks’ notice, though they could be timed to coincide with the end of the Conservative Party conference, which begins on October 2.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association and Aslef train drivers’ union last week called off walkouts planned for the next few days to respect the mourning period.

Around 115,000 Royal Mail staff who ended a two-day strike early after the Queen’s death are due to take two days of action from September 30, according to plans previously announced by the Communication Workers Union.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner