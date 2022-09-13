Governments around the world scramble to fight cost-of-living crisis

Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities, and basic necessities across the globe.
The EU is set to unveil new emergency measures, including a windfall profit levy on energy firms and mandatory targets for member states to cut electricity consumption this winter.
The Government here is preparing a package of measures to help households and businesses survive the cost-of-living crisis.
Below is a list of some of the actions already taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies.
- Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies. The package, announced last week, is likely to cost over £100bn (€115bn);
- Germany will spend at least €65bn on a new package, which includes a windfall tax, benefit hikes and extending public transport subsidies. Berlin had already announced a gas price levy on consumers from October, while in July, it agreed a €15bn state bailout of Uniper, the country's largest importer of Russian gas;
- France's parliament last month adopted a €20bn relief bill, lifting pensions and some welfare payments, while also allowing companies to pay higher bonuses tax free. In August, the government said it did not rule out a windfall tax on companies;
- Italy plans to spend at least an additional €6.2bn to help households and firms, following about €52bn which Rome has already budgeted this year;
- Spain will slash Vat on gas to 5% from 21% from October and has already reduced Vat on electricity twice over the past year to 5%;
- Portugal adopted a €2.4bn aid plan, which cuts Vat on electricity and provides one-off payments for workers, families and pensioners;
- The Czech Republic will cap electricity and gas prices next year, while Croatia will cap electricity prices from October until March;
- Sweden last month said it would make about €8.5bn available to help consumers with record electricity prices;
- Denmark also last month capped annual rent increases at 4% for the next two years in addition to earlier relief measures;
- Poland in August approved a new package, including subsidies for heating plants, and a €3bn cash transfer for municipalities to help residents with soaring energy bills;
- The US will help millions of indebted former students by cancelling $10,000 (€9,980) of their outstanding student loans. The move follows the $430bn "Inflation Reduction Act" unveiled last month, which includes cuts to prescription drug prices and tax credits to encourage energy efficiency;
- Japan will present another economic package in October, adding to previous measures including a record minimum wage hike;
- Brazil's oil giant Petrobras announced a 7% cut in refinery gate petrol prices, its fourth cut since mid-July.
• Reuters