Sterling trades at 87.2 pence against euro on concerns for outlook of British economy

Sterling briefly fell to its lowest level since early 2021 against a robust euro, while news that Britain's economy grew less than expected in July highlighted a weak growth outlook for the country.

The UK currency had fallen to below 87.2 pence before rallying, as the euro benefited from hawkish European Central Bank commentary over the weekend.

Latest economic figures highlighted that the UK economy is showing signs of strain from surging prices. Britain's GDP grew by 0.2% in July from a month earlier, versus economist expectations for growth of 0.4%.

The Bank of England, which was scheduled to meet this Thursday, has postponed its rate decision by a week following the death of Queen Elizabeth. It has forecast Britain will slip into a recession at the end of 2022 and not come out of it until early 2024, due in large part to the hit to living standards from the energy price surge.

That bleak outlook has helped drive sterling down in recent weeks.

Markets were also digesting the implications of last week's announcement by new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on capping soaring consumer energy bills for two years, with measures likely to cost the country upwards of £100bn (€115bn).

"Perhaps markets are seeing the package as supportive for the pound," MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny said. "Europe is moving in the same direction," he added referring to measures to ease the impact of the energy crisis.

Meanwhile, former Bank of England policy maker Andrew Sentance said there’s a risk of a further drop in the value of the pound if the UK government’s energy programme is more than a temporary measure.

The economist, who now advises Cambridge Econometrics, told Bloomberg Radio that for now the UK government has room to borrow more and is right to provide a short-term cushion against surging energy prices.

“What markets would be concerned about is if it’s somehow going to be a long-term addition to public borrowing that would be difficult to reverse,” Mr Sentance said. “That would be the trigger for more concern and perhaps more decline for sterling,” he said.

The remarks highlight the difficulty that Ms Truss’s government faces in managing the economy after Russia choked back supplies of natural gas to Europe, boosting gas and electricity prices across the continent.

“The UK has quite a lot of borrowing capacity,” Mr Sentance said. “If that’s used sensibly to tide the economy through a difficult period, that’s one thing that government borrowing is there for.”

Mr Sentance said the Bank of England probably will have to raise interest rates to 3% or 4% next year from 1.75% currently to control inflation, which has leaped into double digits for the first time in four decades.

He said the pound’s slump against the dollar probably won’t help the economy much for years to come.

“One of the characteristics of the UK economy is that exports are not that price sensitive,” Mr Sentance said. “We export mainly high-value manufactured goods and services, and those things are not very exchange rate sensitive. The more immediate impact would be on the cost of raw materials and imports.”

Reuters and Bloomberg